Francona Out Wednesday With Covid, Hale To Fill In

Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be managing Wednesday's game.

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be managing Wednesday's game in Chicago as he has tested positive for Covid according to Mandy Bell of mlb.com.

Guardians' bench coach DeMarlo Hale will be filling in for Francona during his absence. 

Hale took over as acting manager on July 29 of the 2021 campaign for Francona as he stepped aside for the rest of the season for health reasons. The team finished 80-82.

The Guardians will finish their three-game series in Chicago today and have a day off tomorrow. They will be in Minnesota over the weekend.

