Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be managing Wednesday's game.

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be managing Wednesday's game in Chicago as he has tested positive for Covid according to Mandy Bell of mlb.com.

Guardians' bench coach DeMarlo Hale will be filling in for Francona during his absence.

Hale took over as acting manager on July 29 of the 2021 campaign for Francona as he stepped aside for the rest of the season for health reasons. The team finished 80-82.

The Guardians will finish their three-game series in Chicago today and have a day off tomorrow. They will be in Minnesota over the weekend.

-----

You May Also Like:

Allen Consistently Dominating For Double-A Akron

Naylor Hits Game-Tying Grand Slam, Guardians Rally In Chicago

Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Drives In Six Leading Akron to Third Straight Win

Why This Is The Most Important Week Of The Season For The Guardians

What We Learned About The Guardians: May 9

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!