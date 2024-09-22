This Stat Shows Why The Cleveland Guardians Are An Elite Organization
The Cleveland Guardians continue to prove why they're one of the best-run organizations in sports. No, fans don't always agree with the front office's moves or the daily lineup cards that get posted, but we can't argue with the results either.
Cleveland won its 12th American League Central division title on Saturday afternoon and clinched a spot in the postseason just a few days before that.
As fans, analysts, and social media congratulated the Guardians, MLB Network's Jon Morosi made a fantastic point that demonstrates why Celveland's organization is elite.
Since 2016, the Guardians have had the fourth-most wins (753) in baseball. Only the New York Yankees (775), Houston Astros (800), and Los Angeles Dodgers (845) have more than Cleveland in that span.
Of that group, the Astros have won two World Series, the Dodgers have won one, and the Yankees have three ALCS appearncens. They're considered model organization of MLB for a reason.
Even the teams directly behind Cleveland in most wins in this time frame, which are the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, have found plenty of success.
One of the most impressive parts of this stat is just how ahead the Guardians are from the rest of the American League Central. The next closest team in their division is the Minnesota Twins, who have won 678 games in the last eight seasons. That ranks 14th compared to the rest of baseball.
Winning this many regular season is great and can't be overlooked, but the Guardians are still looking for more postseason success like the teams around them in this stat have. Perhaps, 2024 is the season where Cleveland makes a deep playoff run.