Guardians' Travis Bazzana Receives Impressive Prospect Ranking
There are plenty of exciting and talented prospects in the Cleveland Guardians' farm system. Undoubtedly, the player with the most attention and arguably the highest ceiling of any minor leaguer is Travis Bazzana.
However, Bazzana is more than just the Guardians’ No. 1-ranked prospect. He’s also one of the best up-and-coming players in all of baseball.
MLB Pipeline recently released their updated team and top-100 prospect rankings. Unsurprisingly, Bazzana remained Cleveland’s top prospect and received recognition as the No. 15 prospect in all of MLB.
However, it’s when it comes to the positional rankings that Bazzana gets the most love.
MLB Pipeline named Bazzana the top second-base prospect in the game, which is an impressive ranking for the 22-year-old to earn in his first full professional season.
Yes, Bazzana was the top overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, so there were expectations that he would be one of the most talented prospects compared to his counterparts. However, not every first-round pick lives up to the hype. So far, Bazzana has been as advertised.
There’s also the fact that Bazzana missed two months with an oblique injury earlier this season. So, the talent evaluators could have chosen another player with more at-bats and production to jump him on their list.
These updated rankings came out before Bazzana was promoted to Triple-A, but his first week with the Columbus Clippers proves why the 22-year-old is so highly regarded around the league.
In just five games at Triple-A, Bazzana has recorded a .214/.542/.357 slash line with a wRC+ 172. (These stats are also a good reminder as to why batting average isn’t always the best metric to look at.)
Bazzana has seen the ball at this new level, posting a 40 percent walk rate in 25 plate appearances.
Cleveland’s farm director, Stephen Osterer, recently spoke about the progress Bazzana has made this season, and needless to say, he is excited about the direction the best second base prospect has made.
“Bazzana has been really good. I think a lot of things go into whether or not we promote a player. Obviously, there are the things that he’s doing on the field, and his day-to-day, and some of the performance numbers that you're seeing. But there’s also the things under the surface that we’re trying to consider as we challenge guys at the next level,” said Osterer.
“Travis has been really good since coming back from injury. There’s been a lot of excitement around the bat since he came back, and what he was doing offensively. And then the defense has been a real trend up and arrow up as well.
With Bazzana playing well in Columbus, the only question that remains is, when will the Guardians call him up, meaning he will lose his prospect tag?
