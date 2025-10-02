Three keys to Cleveland Guardians Game 3 victory vs. Detroit Tigers
In yet another dramatic baseball game the Cleveland Guardians even the Wild Card series. For just the third time in 13 Wild Card Series there will be a Game 3 played in Cleveland on Thursday.
After a devastating loss on Tuesday, the Guards were able to score five runs on the backs of homers by Brayan Rocchio and Bo Naylor. In a win or go home situation Thursday, Cleveland will send Slade Cecconi to the mound against Detroit's Jack Flaherty.
In what has been a tight, entertaining series so far, here are three keys to ensuring that Cleveland will head to face the Seattle Mariners.
1) Hit with RISP
Pretty simply this was the difference in the game on Wednesday.
Cleveland did not have an at bat with a runner in scoring position until the eighth inning. Following Rocchio's go-ahead homer, the Guardians were able to cash in with doubles by Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneeman, and then the big blow, the 3 run homer from Bo Naylor. Detroit conversely went 1-15 with RISP and left a franchise record 15 men on base.
That likely won't repeat itself on Thursday, and Cleveland will likely need a few more of these opportunities especially early in the game.
2) Pitching usage
The Guardians decision to start Slade Cecconi over Joey Cantillo, is not without controversy especially amongst fans. Many feel that since his return Cantillo has been the better pitcher, and has playoff experience where Cecconi does not.
Regardless in an all hands on deck situation, Cleveland cannot afford to wait around for Cecconi to figure it out if he does not look sharp. Cantillo should be preparing as if he was starting in an " in case of emergency break glass" situation.
Additionally, someone in the Cleveland bullpen is going to have to step up likely. Cade Smith has pitched in back to back games as have Erik Sabrowski and Hunter Gaddis. Given Smith's heavy workload late in the game today, he is likely unavailable on Thursday.
That means that the Guardians will likely turn to either Jakob Junis or Tim Herrin should it be a close ball game late.
3) Chase DeLauter has to start
This maybe a bit of an overreaction after just one game, but there is simply no way you can leave CDL on the bench with the season on the line tomorrow. DeLauter's debut got off to a bit of a bumpy start, but after the first inning he showed all that this coaching staff should need to see.
His first career outfield assist to cut down Zach McKinstry at the time saved the game. And he provides the most consistent thump from the left side of the plate. Jhonkensey Noel and Angel Martinez have been automatic strikeouts essentially down the stretch, and at a very least starting DeLauter gives Detroit a look they might not know how to prepare for.
It has been nearly a full month of can't lose, tension packed baseball for these Guards, but there may be no team better prepared to rise to the occasion. Especially against Flaherty who has lost three straight appearance against Cleveland and pitched to an ERA of nearly 4.
Cleveland just needs the baseball gods to smile upon them one more time to send Detroit packing, and the Guardians to the ALDS.