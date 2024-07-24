Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Tigers, 5-4
The Cleveland Guardians got back in the win column on Tuesday night, taking advantage of a Detroit Tigers bullpen game. Cleveland came away with an 8-2 victory, and the offense showed signs of life.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Xzavion Curry Does His Job
Say what you want about Xzavion Curry’s past appearances this season and his stats at Triple-A, but he went out on the mound on Tuesday night and did his job against the Tigers.
Curry pitched 4.1 innings, gave up four hits, walked one, struck out one, and gave up two earned runs. Stephen Vogt gave him credit for making his way through Detroit’s lineup twice, allowing them to turn the game over to the bullpen.
This isn’t to say that Curry will be a long-term solution as Cleveland’s fifth starter. But credit needs to be given where it’s due, and he certainly played a key role in the Guardians’ win.
Jose Ramirez Gets It Going
Jose Ramirez is the lifeline of this Guardians offense. The quickest way for the team to break out of their slump is to get their All-Star third baseman going at the plate.
Ramirez took one step closer to breaking out his own slide on Tuesday with a two-hit, two-RBI game against the Tigers. His first hit of the night was a solo home run over the left field wall, and the second was a single down the right field foul line.
After his single, Ramirez took the extra base and advanced to second as Daniel Schneemann crossed home plate to score. This aggressive base running is what Cleveland thrives on, and it was great to see it appear once again on Tuesday.
Johnkensy Noel Is Swinging A Hot Bat
Vogt said ahead of Monday’s game that Johnkensy Noel could be looking at more at-bats over the next few weeks with the team scheduled to go up against more left-handed pitching.
Noel was in the starting lineup on Tuesday and gave Vogt a reason to be in the lineup on a regular basis, no matter who the pitcher is. The right-handed power hitter blasted a solo home under in the bottom of the fourth inning and hit a double in the second inning.
The Guardians need offense wherever they can get it right now and Noel is certainly swinging a hot bat at the moment.