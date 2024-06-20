Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Mariners, 6-3
The Cleveland Guardians overcame the heat and an early Seattle Mariners lead to win and take the final game of the series, 6-3.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
A Resilient Logan Allen
Logan Allen immediately found himself in trouble against the Mariners. He gave a single to J.P. Crawford and a two-run homer to Dylan Moore through the first two batters of the game. Just like that, Seattle had a 2-0 lead.
However, Allen was resilient, got a couple of well-timed double plays, and ended up pitching a solid 6.0 innings for the Guardians. His most efficient pitch in their starts was the changeup which Allen threw 21 times and got three swings and misses with.
Steven Kwan’s Streak Continues
Steven Kwan was briefly hitting .400 after he smoked a double down the right-field line in the first inning. That ended up being his only hit of the game, be he still extended his on-base streak to 25 games.
There’s not much more to say about how incredible Kwan has been. There are very few players, if any, who are as hot as Kwan is at the plate and he is more than deserving to be voted an All-Star this year.
Guardians Jump Castillo Again
Seattle’s starting pitching was always going to be a challenge in this series. The Mariners saved their best starter in Luis Castillo for the last game, but the Guardians also saved their best at-bats for this game too.
Cleveland jumped on Castillo for two hits and one run in the first inning which Stephen Vogt said was crucial to establishing a good mindset against the ace. The Guardians ended up getting eight hits and five earned runs of Castillo in the win.
This is a very similar stat line to their first matchup with Castillo earlier this season when he gave up six hits and four earned runs to the Guardians on March 28.
If anything, this should be a warning to all of the game’s top pitchers that the Guardians' offense is capable of putting together high-scoring outings against big game’s best arms.