Three Observations From The Guardians Loss vs. Royals
The Cleveland Guardians started the season with a strong come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Royals. However, it was the Royals who prevailed late in the second game of the series.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams looked incredible during spring training, and he looked just as good in his season debut against the Royals.
The right-hander threw 5.0 innings, struck out two batters, issued one walk, allowed four hits, and gave up two earned runs on 74 pitches.
Williams didn't generate as much swing-and-miss as he did during Cactus League play, but he was still efficient in throwing strikes while establishing his fastball early in counts.
Speaking of the heater, Williams' velocity was also strong, with his fastball at 97.5 mph and topping out at 99.5 mph.
Sure, there's some room for improvement. However, this was a strong start to the season for a pitcher with a revitalized sense of confidence on the mound.
Shaky Start For Guardians Bullpen
Cade Smith entered the game in relief of Williams and was lights out as normal. However, the rest of Cleveland's bullpen was still a little shaky in the season's second game.
After recording a save in his Guardians debut, Paul Sewald gave up a game-tying home run and allowed the go-ahead runner on. Hunter Gaddis allowed the game-winning run to score and issued a walk on six pitches.
This performance comes after Emmanuel Clase took some criticism for his season debut performance.
It's way too early to make any overreactions about Cleveland's relievers, but it's clear the Guardians' bullpen is at least off to a shaky start to the season and is still searching for its form.
Steven Kwan's Power Is Still Real
Steven Kwan's pop was a pleasant surprise during the 2024 season, but there were questions about whether this part of his game was sustainable.
For now, Kwan has put those doubts to rest, making some solid hard contact through the season's first two games.
Cleveland's All-Star left fielder hit a solo home in the fifth inning, which had an exit velocity of 101.8 mph and traveled 406 feet.
