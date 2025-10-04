Three reasons why the Guardians could trade Steven Kwan this offseason
Steven Kwan may have very well played his last game in a Cleveland jersey, and what didn't come to fruition at this year's MLB trade deadline, may now come to fruition for Guardians fans. Kwan is an absolute fan favorite, and a gold glove defender in left field. He has been the heart and soul of this revamped Guards Ball era, a model of consistency and a throwback "batting average matters" player.
Kwan has a full two years left on his contract before he becomes a free agent in 2025. The value may not be as high as it was in July, but as a two time Gold-Glove Award Winner Kwan is still sure to command a hefty price.
Unfortunately, the reality of the Guardians situation is based around three inarguable realities:
1. They have too many contact only bats in their lineup, the issue is that these can be streaky and run production tends to tip down. This leads to the low offensive numbers that fans saw the entire season from the 2025 club.
2. Cleveland is simply not in a position to sign any big named free agent bats, in what is an already weak free agent class.
3. Finally, Kwan is heading into another year of arbitration and is only going to become more expensive, and the club has cheaper, younger players who are chomping at the bit. Ten of Cleveland's top 30 prospects are outfielders, including four out of the top ten.
Conservatively in arbitration Kwan will get around 6-10 million dollars for next year, and around 12-15 million in 2027. Let's call it an even 20 million over the next two years, not a crazy contract but certainly money that could be used elsewhere to fill gaps.
At Kwan's floor, that's pretty good value for a team like the New York Yankees, or Los Angeles Dodgers, but with the way this front office operates, it's difficult to justify especially with how streaky Kwan looked at points this year. In the last week of the regular season, and his three playoff games Kwan hit just 7-for-39, (.179 batting average) and had only a handful of extra base hits.
As fun as Kwan is to watch play, and as hard as it would be to part with him, it seems to be the right move. It's good value for a team like the New York Mets, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, or the Seattle Mariners who have rich farm systems to deal from.
A Harry Ford for Kwan plus some prospect would perhaps work out beautifully for both sides.
No one likes hearing this, and it is the unfortunate "business" side of baseball,but Kwan jsut doesn't provide enough offensive firepower to justify taking away at bats from George Valera, C.J. Kayfus, Chase DeLauter, and Ralphy Velazquez.
The Guardians have always been able to produce contact hitters, what they are in desperate need of is power from a corner outfield spot. All of those guys have yet to prove it consistently, but you have to give them time to see pitching regularly, and Kwan might just be the odd man out come April 1st.