This Top Prospect Predicted To Contribute For Guardians In 2025 Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have searched for consistency in their outfield for the last few seasons. They finally have left field locked up with Steven Kwan, and Lane Thomas will likely get a shot as Cleveland's everyday center field in 2025, but that still leaves right field open.
Bleacher Report predicted ten current prospects who could be playing in next season's playoffs, and they predict Chase DeLauter to be in the mix for the Guardians next fall.
Here's what B/R's Joel Reuter had to say about Cleveland's second-ranked prospect.
"If not for suffering a fractured left foot—the same foot he injured during his junior season at James Madison—outfielder Chase DeLauter might have been a key part of the Cleveland Guardians postseason run in 2024," wrote Reuter. "The Guardians used a long list of players in right field in 2024, headlined by Will Brennan and Jhonkensy Noel, and while both of those players are capable of being solid contributors, DeLauter has legitimate star potential."
If there's one thing the Guardians have learned in their last two postseason appearances, it's that having power-hitters can change the course of a game with one swing of a bat. They saw that first-hand in 2024 with David Fry and Jhonkensy Noel, and unfortunately, on the opposing side, with Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton.
DeLauter can be that for game-changing bat in their lineup.
The 23-year-old has the potential to be not just an everyday player for the Guardians but a full-on star. DeLauter's biggest weakness, which he's even admitted, is his injuries and inability to stay on the field.
If he can stay healthy, DeLauter can absolutely contribute to Cleveland's playoff run in 2025.