Two Big Blasts Lift Cleveland Guardians Over Minnesota Twins
The Cleveland Guardians are back in the win column after their 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Cleveland was a on season-high seven-game win streak before this win, and they desperately needed someone to step up.
Steven Kwan got the Guardians going as they took an early lead as the left fielder smoked a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. Kwan’s newfound power has been a storyline all season, and that has reigned true once again. His home run had an exit velocity of 100.5 mph and traced 396 feet.
Cleveland came into the game with a 44-12 record when they scored first, so setting the tone early can’t be overlooked. Kwan did just that, which allowed Gavin Williams to follow suit on the mound.
Stephen Vogt also pointed out the importance of this home run after the game.
“I thought the leadoff homer was huge,” said Vogt. “It electrified the dugout, it got everybody into the game. When you go up one, nothing like that in the beginning of the game, it’s huge. Especially on the road. It was a much, much-needed hit and run for us in the first.”
Bo Naylor was the other Guardian who came up clutch for Cleveland. His solo home run in the top of the sixth inning gave the Guardians their second run of the game and ended up being the difference maker. Bo’s solo shot came off the bat at 105.2 mph and went 358 feet over the right field wall.
The Guardians are still known for their contact-hitting and hard base running, but it’s still nice to see them win a game from two swings from the bat.