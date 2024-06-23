WATCH: Guardians’ Angel Martinez Gets First Big League Hit
Angel Martinez was the latest Cleveland Guardians prospect to make their big league debut.
Martinez was called up on Friday afternoon to take the roster spot for Gabriel Arias who was put on the emergency family medical list.
Martinez didn’t play in Friday night’s game, but was Cleveland’s designated hitter on Saturday afternoon and went 0-for-3 at the plate with one strike. Stephen Vogt wasted no time in getting him back into the lineup and Martinez was Cleveland's starting third baseman in the series finale.
After going hitless on Saturday, Martinez took the first pitch he saw from Yusei Kikuchi and hit the opposite way down the first base line for his first big league hit.
The ball had an exit velocity of 82.1 mph and had an expected batting average of .610.
Of course, the ball was thrown into the Guardians’ dugout so Martinez could hold onto it to remember this memorable moment in his career. This is always one of the best moments to see take place on a baseball field. That first hit represents years of hard work and dedication finally paying off.
Martinez had been hitting the ball well at Triple-A and it was just a matter of time before the Guardians called him up. The 22-year-old was hitting .333/.438/.550 with an OPS of .988 through 17 games with the Columbus Clippers this season.
It’s unclear what Cleveland’s plans are with Martinez when Arias returns. However, making the most of your opportunities as Martinez has done so far is the best way to earn more major league at-bats.