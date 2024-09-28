WATCH: Guardians Raise 2024 AL Central Champions Flag
The Cleveland Guardians only have one more series at Progressive Field before the playoffs begin. Those final three regular season games start on Friday with the Houston Astros in town.
Before the Guardians began this finale regular season series, they took a moment to raise a flag in the stands behind right-center field that read "AL Central Champions 2024."
Check ourt the video of the ceramony and presenation.
Exactly a year ago from this same day, Cleveland said goodbye to future Hall Of Fame Manager Terry Francona as he stepped down as the team's skipper. No one could have predicted the Guardians would win their 12th division title when they hired first-time manager Stephen Vogt to succeed Francona.
However, Vogt has done more than prove he belongs in this role and is a serious candidate to win American League Manager Of The Year. Cleveland would never have accomplished this incredible feat without his leadership in the locker room.
The reality is that the Guardians didn't just win the AL Central; they have absolutely dominated the division since the beginning of the season. Cleveland entered Friday night's game having spent the last 175 days in first place.
Their largest lead in the division was 9.0 games on June 25 and their largest defeicent was 1.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers on April 2.
While it's awesome to see this flag fly high, the job isn't finished yet. The team is well aware of this, and they know they need to be even better if they want to make a deep playoff run this October.