WATCH: Daniel Schneemann Gets First Big League Hit In Clutch Moment

Daniel Schneemann drove in two RBI in his first big league at-bat with the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

Jun 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann (10) hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Schneemann didn’t wait very long to make an impact for the Cleveland Guardians. Sunday was his first big league start and he hit his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second inning with Will Brennan on third and Gabriel Arias on second.

Scheneemann took the first pitch he saw and smoked it down the right-field line which scored both Brennan and Arias. The 27-year-old jogged into second base with his first hit and first two RBI.

This two-out base hit cut the Washington National’s lead down to 4-2.

Here’s the play:

All of Progressive Field stood and cheered to congratulate Schneemann. However, the section that was cheering the loudest was his family who flew in from the West Coast to see him play in his first major league game.

Jun 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann (10) hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
This is exactly what Schneemann was doing in the minors that warranted a call-up by Cleveland. Through 53 games at Triple-A, Schneemann was hitting .294/.428/.556 with an OPS of .984. Stephen Vogt mentioned before Sunday’s game that Schneemann made some swing adjustments over the offseason to help him impact that ball harder. That clearly has paid off for him this year.

Vogt has made it clear with his lineups that as long as players are hitting then he’ll find a spot for them. If Schneemann keeps putting together at-bats such as this one then he’ll quickly find himself with a role on this Guardians team.

