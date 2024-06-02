WATCH: Daniel Schneemann Gets First Big League Hit In Clutch Moment
Daniel Schneemann didn’t wait very long to make an impact for the Cleveland Guardians. Sunday was his first big league start and he hit his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second inning with Will Brennan on third and Gabriel Arias on second.
Scheneemann took the first pitch he saw and smoked it down the right-field line which scored both Brennan and Arias. The 27-year-old jogged into second base with his first hit and first two RBI.
This two-out base hit cut the Washington National’s lead down to 4-2.
Here’s the play:
All of Progressive Field stood and cheered to congratulate Schneemann. However, the section that was cheering the loudest was his family who flew in from the West Coast to see him play in his first major league game.
This is exactly what Schneemann was doing in the minors that warranted a call-up by Cleveland. Through 53 games at Triple-A, Schneemann was hitting .294/.428/.556 with an OPS of .984. Stephen Vogt mentioned before Sunday’s game that Schneemann made some swing adjustments over the offseason to help him impact that ball harder. That clearly has paid off for him this year.
Vogt has made it clear with his lineups that as long as players are hitting then he’ll find a spot for them. If Schneemann keeps putting together at-bats such as this one then he’ll quickly find himself with a role on this Guardians team.