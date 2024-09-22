WATCH: Guardians Manager Gives Inspiring Speech As Cleveland Wins Division
Rookie manager Stephen Vogt has played a key role in leading the Cleveland Guardians back to the playoffs after the team took a year off last season. But the Guardians didn't stop there, as Cleveland clinched its 12th American League Central title during Saturday's game.
The Guardians had their second party in 48 hours following their contest with the St. Louis Cardinals. Vogt gave a great speech ahead of the festivities that highlights and demonstrates why the team has played so hard for him all year.
"We talked a couple of days ago about step one, and we got to celebrate. But we knew there was more work left to do," said Vogt, with the sound of champagne bottles popping in the background. "You guys fought all year, and again tonight, you fought back, and you never frickin quit. That's what makes this group fricking awesome. We've got a lot more work to do, but enjoy the fricking crap out of tonight."
Vogt, only retiring from his playing career two years ago, knows exactly what this moment is like from that perspective. It's not every day that you get to celebrate winning your division after a grueling 162 regular season.
Emphasizing to his players to enjoy the moment, while also keeping in mind the bigger picture is exactly the message that a manager needs to give in this situation.
The Guardians should undublty enjoy the night and be proud to say they're AL Central champs after so many people counted them out before the season even began. But as Vogt says at the beginning of his speech, this is just one step in their journey.
The next is clinching a top two seed so they can get a much-needed bye in the first round.