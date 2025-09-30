What Chase DeLauter promotion means for Cleveland Guardians playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have been on an improbable run over the last month, defying the odds to win the American League Central, overcoming their mid-season struggles, and punching their ticket to the playoffs as they take on a familiar foe in the Detroit Tigers.
The Guardians have selected their Wild Card series roster with all of the names Cleveland fans anticipated, with one name included on the roster that stands out amongst the rest, that being 23-year-old prospect Chase DeLauter.
The Guardians finalized their series roster this morning ahead of their match-up with Detroit.
Their roster for this series now features the number two ranked prospect in their system, outfielder Chase DeLauter, who is set to make his MLB debut at some point in the very near future. This is news Guardians fans have waited for patiently, but the time has come for the young, disciplined hitter to make his impact in a moment many have been waiting for.
The question remains how this big-time call-up could potentially impact the Guardians playoff run, and if DeLauter can earn some playing time, whether that be against their Wild Card series opponent Detroit Tigers, or another American League team down the line.
DeLauter’s best chances of playing this postseason could come in a pinch-hitting situation for the Guardians, unless an unforeseen lineup change occurs, even with Cleveland’s position player outlook quite crowded with names already cemented on their roster.
DeLauter’s call-up to the big leagues has been somewhat delayed after years of injuries in the minor leagues; this is his fourth complete season within the Guardians system. DeLauter was selected 16th overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of James Madison University, known for his discipline at the plate and consistent contact hitting.
His controlled defensive presence sets him apart from the rest of the Guardians prospects, but injury-plagued seasons have delayed his progress towards a debut with Cleveland, which has paved the way for others to make their mark with the ball club, until now.
DeLauter has spent time with both the Akron Rubberducks and the Columbus Clippers since the start of the 2024 season, after foot surgery kept him off the field in 2023. However, DeLauter quickly showcased his skill set in High-A, Double-A, and in the Arizona League with his contact hitting, impressive plate discipline, accompanied by his explosive speed and arm strength. DeLauter spent time playing in both right and center field, which helped earn his spot in Cleveland’s system as a top ranked prospect.
In 2025 with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, DeLauter played a majority of the season in right field, rounding out the season with a promising .283 batting average, five home runs, 16 total RBIs, and a noteworthy .924 OPS even with time spent on the injured list.
With game one of the Wild Card series underway, and DeLauter not slated to play in game one, it’s to be determined when and where he’ll make his impact with the Guardians as they hope to advance in the 2025 MLB playoffs.