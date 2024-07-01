Which Guardians Should Participate In Home Run Derby?
The 2024 MLB season is flying by!
The Cleveland Guardians officially hit the halfway mark during their series against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend as there’s been plenty of chatter about the looming trade deadline on July 30, and the All-Star Break is just a couple of weeks away.
With the All-Star Weekend comes one of the best All-Star activities out of all of the four major sports: the home run derby.
The Guardians have multiple players in contention to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night, but this group of players should also be considered to represent Cleveland in the home run derby.
Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez has been one of the best all-around players in baseball this season, including the power he displays on the plate. Cleveland’s third-baseman has hit the third-most homers in the American League (23), trailing only Aaron Judge (31) and Gunnar Henderson (26).
Ramirez has some unfinished business when it comes to the home run derby. He participated in the contest for the first time in 2022 but was eliminated in the first round by Juan Soto who went on to win the whole competition.
It would be awesome to see J-Ram return to the box and finish what he started two years ago.
Josh Naylor
Josh Naylor deserves to be recognized during All-Star weekend. Since the voting system looks like it’ll fail him again to get into the actual game, seeing Nalyor put on a show in the home run derby would be great.
The oldest Naylore brother is putting together the best slugging season of his career. He’s already hit 20 home runs this season, which ties his previous career high of 20 in 2020. Naylor also ranks in the 77th percentile in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage.
Considering his energetic personality, the home run derby would be a perfect showcase for Naylor.
Jhonkensy Noel
Okay, hear me out with this one.
Yes, Jhonkensy Noel has only played in five big league games and gotten 13 at-bats. However, he’s hit two home runs and a double in that limited playing time. One of those homers was the hardest-hit ball (115.5) by Cleveland players in the Statcast Era.
This selection is absolutely a long shot, but the natural power is there for Noel to make the competition interesting.