Which Guardians Should Participate In Home Run Derby?

Cleveland Guardians: Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, and Jhonkensy Noel all have the power to make the Home Run Derby entertaining.

May 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a three-run home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a three-run home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 MLB season is flying by! 

The Cleveland Guardians officially hit the halfway mark during their series against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend as there’s been plenty of chatter about the looming trade deadline on July 30, and the All-Star Break is just a couple of weeks away. 

With the All-Star Weekend comes one of the best All-Star activities out of all of the four major sports: the home run derby.

The Guardians have multiple players in contention to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night, but this group of players should also be considered to represent Cleveland in the home run derby.

Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez has been one of the best all-around players in baseball this season, including the power he displays on the plate. Cleveland’s third-baseman has hit the third-most homers in the American League (23), trailing only Aaron Judge (31) and Gunnar Henderson (26).

Ramirez has some unfinished business when it comes to the home run derby. He participated in the contest for the first time in 2022 but was eliminated in the first round by Juan Soto who went on to win the whole competition. 

It would be awesome to see J-Ram return to the box and finish what he started two years ago. 

Josh Naylor

Josh Naylor deserves to be recognized during All-Star weekend. Since the voting system looks like it’ll fail him again to get into the actual game, seeing Nalyor put on a show in the home run derby would be great. 

The oldest Naylore brother is putting together the best slugging season of his career. He’s already hit 20 home runs this season, which ties his previous career high of 20 in 2020. Naylor also ranks in the 77th percentile in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage.

Considering his energetic personality, the home run derby would be a perfect showcase for Naylor. 

Josh Naylor watches a home run sail over the right field fence.
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) watches his two-run homer during the fifth inning of an MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jhonkensy Noel

Okay, hear me out with this one. 

Yes, Jhonkensy Noel has only played in five big league games and gotten 13 at-bats. However, he’s hit two home runs and a double in that limited playing time. One of those homers was the hardest-hit ball (115.5) by Cleveland players in the Statcast Era.

This selection is absolutely a long shot, but the natural power is there for Noel to make the competition interesting. 

