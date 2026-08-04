3 Reasons Why Cleveland Guardians Won 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians went all out at the MLB Trade Deadline to significantly improve their roster all around by making three critical trades to save their season moving forward.

Monday was a busy day in the Guardians front office, as they were working out three trades throughout the day to add some much-needed firepower both hitting and pitching to bolster each starting group.

After the acquisition of right fielder Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland was quick to finalize their trade for All-Star pitcher Foster Griffin from the Nationals. Then, they were able to get another deal done at the buzzer by bringing in Nathaniel Lowe from down the road in Cincinnati.

These three trades for the Guardians are amongst their most notable in recent memory and surely speaks to their commitment to compete for the A.L Central title, and to chase another playoff run with hopes of winning the American League.

Each trade cements newfound stability in positions of needed upgrades

It’s a no-brainer that the Guardians made these moves to add proven talent to their team to fill in certain roster holes that were mainly filled with uncertainty rather than lack of skill. For their new hitters, both Adell and Lowe are filling in positions that could use the makeover.

At first base, Lowe is taking over the job of Kyle Manzardo, who was optioned to Columbus after the trade was official. That means Lowe will also be a designated hitter for Cleveland, which will give guys like Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter consistent time in their spots.

Adding Griffin to this starting rotation is exactly what the team needed as well. While they do have a solid rotation as is, the addition of Foster really changes things in a few ways. Tanner Bibee’s struggles could knock him down in the order, and Slade Cecconi hasn’t been impressive.

With Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, and now Foster Griffin as their top three pitchers, they can hopefully count on consistent pitching from all three to get more wins moving forward.

Cleveland adds proven veteran experience instead of streaky project players

More times than not, Cleveland tends to make a move or two at or near the trade deadline. Usually, the players they bring in are struggling players who had good seasons in the past and are more of reclamation projects at that point.

Even though Patrick Bailey was acquired during a stretch when he wasn’t playing great, he was expected to improve and has done exactly that. He has maintained his elite defensive abilities while hitting the ball nicely over the summer. Think more of Lane Thomas, Myles Straw, and Josh Bell.

Proven veteran names are the way to go, especially when each of the three are in their prime shape in their respective positions at a prime age. They each bring experience and production and will be expected to contribute from the jump for their existing resume.

Trades indicate their willingness to compete for both the division and world series title

Cleveland isn’t just wishing on a star to have another historic divisional comeback to win the A.L Central crown again, they want to compete for it the right way. Putting together one of their best teams in years on paper should easily give them a real chance to take the division.

For a team that doesn’t spend money often, that’s the beauty of the trade deadline. You can bring in productive players to help you the rest of the way whether they are under contract or on an expiring deal.

‘Guards ball’ can only get you so far, and with the Guardians sitting a few games back in second place to the Chicago White Sox, now is the time to strike. If they can put together a month of series wins and maybe a win streak or two involved, that is a very real possibility.

With a new lineup in place and a new starting pitcher in the mix, Cleveland had one of, if not the best day at the trade deadline.