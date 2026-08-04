The Cleveland Guardians have a few new faces in town joining this young team looking to make some noise in the American League.

One new face is Jo Adell, who was shipped over to the Guardians from the Angels on Monday just hours before the trade deadline. Adell will join their outfield that consists of Steven Kwan, Chase DeLauter, and Angel Martinez.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman and designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe is also joining the Guardians, who was dealt shortly before the 6 p.m. trade deadline on Monday.

It seems now their outfield may just be the best it’s looked on paper in a long time, as Adell brings his consistent power hitting and defensive prowess to a group that already has that in DeLauter, who just won A.L Rookie of the Month. Kwan is also working to find his groove once again after a slow start but has caught fire as of late.

As for Lowe, he will help out with first baseman and designated hitter duties, which will significantly improve their infield while allowing for players like Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo, and Chase DeLauter stay in their positions on defense when Lowe is slotted as a designated hitter.

It’s safe to say both Guardians fans and their front office will both be happy with Adell and Lowe if they can bring their production with them from their respective teams. With their new additions, here’s what the updated Guardians lineup will look like moving forward.

New Guardians lineup helps infield and outfield have more positional stability

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits an RBI single in the first inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In terms of the Guardians new projected lineup in the outfield, it will most likely feature Kwan in left field where he is most comfortable, followed by Chase DeLauter in center field, and Adell taking the reins in right field.

In the infield, if Cleveland wants to use Lowe at first base, they can do so while cycling through a plethora of options at designated hitter. Then, having Ramirez at third base and Travis Bazzana at second base with Rocchio at shortstop is about as good as it gets in terms of a legit contending lineup.

Looking back earlier in the season, Adell’s top highlight of the 2026 season featured him robbing not one, not two, but three home runs in the same game against the Mariners. It would be most ideal to keep him in right field where he’s done the most damage defensively.

That starting outfield sounds as dangerously good as it can get, but don’t forget about Angel Martinez. He’s been Cleveland’s ‘angel in the outfield’ all season long for his incredible defensive plays. Martinez will see his regular time in the outfield when DeLauter is their designated hitter.

With Lowe joining this already impressive Guardians lineup, he will be taking on a heavy amount of their designated hitter duties. Considering his production this season, batting .266 with 12 home runs and an OPS of .820, it will be a major upgrade over options like Rhys Hoskins, Manzardo, and David Fry.

Lowe's addition gives Cleveland much more flexibility when it comes to their lineups, as they'll be able to craft lineups daily with a majority of their best hitters involved at their respective defensive positions. Adell and Lowe are now some of the Guardians best players on the team and should give them a massive boost moving forward.

Having the ability to give DeLauter and Ramirez the day off in the outfield, infield, and at designated hitter will be huge for the Guardians. This can help these two important Cleveland players in the short and long term, as health has been an issue for the two this season.

This Guardians team is looking much more like a contender, but they’ll have to put some wins together in order to catch the division leading White Sox in their pursuit of a division title.