Nathaniel Lowe Lands With Guardians in Late Trade Deadline Move

Well, well, well.

If you thought the Cleveland Guardians were going to be quiet at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, you'd be mistaken.

Because after acquiring right-handed reliever Craig Yoho from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, August 1, the front office has gone out and added three newcomers to the squad on Monday, August 3.

Following the decision to trade for outfielder Jo Adell and left-handed starter Foster Griffin from the Los Angeles Angels, the Guardians' front office had one more trade in the tank before the deadline expired. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, it was announced that the Guardians were acquiring lefty first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds.

In exchange for Lowe, the Guardians gave up right-handed prospect pitcher Alejandro Rivera. He is just 19 years old and has spent the 2026 campaign in Rookie Ball and Low-A.

The #Guardians are acquiring left-handed first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 3, 2026

Lowe, at 31 years old, will join an organization that has been searching for a bit more consistency at first base. Fortunately, he can provide it.

Not only does he join the organization with a strong 98% fielding percentage, but he has also been reliable for the Reds at the plate. Across 83 games played and roughly 275 plate appearances, Lowe has slashed .266/.341/.480 for an OPS of .820.

He has smacked 17 doubles and 12 home runs, all while driving in 37 runs along the way.

While, like many others who have a bit of pop off their bat, he does strike out a good bit. However, it isn't terribly concerning. This season, he has posted 28 walks to 70 strikeouts, with his advanced metrics having him in the 25th percentile in Strikeout%, 63rd percentile in Whiff % and 67th percentile in Chase%.

He hits the ball hard, gets on base often and can provide the Guardians with reliable fielding.

Lowe also gives the organization nearly a decade of experience in the position and postseason experience.

Back in 2023, he helped guide the Texas Rangers to the World Series, smacking three hits, one double and drawing three walks along the way to a 4-1 series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Across three years and six series under the bright lights of the postseason, Lowe has slashed .197/.256/.342.

All in all, Lowe is a great pickup for a team that was looking to make a few moves at the deadline to strengthen areas of the roster that had been questionable.