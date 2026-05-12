Angels Unfold as Joey Cantillo and Guardians Dominate in Series Opener

A five-run third inning was the difference maker.

On Monday, May 11, the Cleveland Guardians played host to the Los Angeles Angels from Progressive Field, dominating them in a convincing victory, 7-1. After scoring two runs in the second inning, the Guardians' eyes helped them get on base a whopping four times via walks, before various bats got them around the bases to score five in the third.

All while the offense was thriving at the plate, posting a final line of seven hits and 10 walks, starting pitcher Joey Cantillo kept the game nice and calm on the mound.

He went through the lineup three times and didn't give up a run, something that was a major sign of growth.

"Yeah, I want those innings, right? Those are huge," Cantillo said about going deeper into a contest with consistency. "And then obviously, Trout leading off with a single there, and this guy right there [Travis Bazzana] for that ground ball was huge too... We want those six innings. We want our starters to pitch deeper in the games. I want to pitch deeper in the games, and that's just being in the position to be there after the fifth or sixth or be there after two times through the lineup.

"But understanding that you don't got to be too fine, especially that third time through, like hey, you gotta challenge guys, and I think David called a great game..."

Cantillo ended up going through six innings on the game, recording four strikeouts while giving up just five hits and one walk. For a player that had a major question mark over his head going into the season, he has looked the part and some. His season stats have jumped to a 2.98 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, with his ERA now sitting second-best among Guardians starters.

His batting average against has also dipped down to a mark of .242, which is now ahead of both Tanner Bibee and Slade Cecconi.

"That was as good as you can pitch right there," acting manager Tony Arnerich said. "He's attacking, minimizing pitches. Getting him through sixth and getting him through the lineup the third time....What a great opportunity for him. He ran into some trouble there in that last inning. Sean had two hits off him already. It's a big moment for Joey to get in there in that situation and get it done. So, just couldn't be more happy for him, and now you build off that. So really impressive."

But it's been seen in games past that Guardians pitchers can do their job, and still not head home with a win.

The offense being productive on Monday was a fresh sight, even if it came against a struggling Los Angeles squad. The Guardians' run differential came in at 173 for, 177 against, putting them at a -4, but with the showing they put up in the series opener, they are now +2.

"These guys, a lot of young players learning how to compete at this level and to get those opportunities and fail," Arnerich said about the players being patient through ups and downs. "Sometimes you learn a little bit and then come back the next time and get it done. It was just a matter of time that we were going to start getting hits. We keep putting runners on base and walking like that, you're going to have some nights where you're going to get some hits like we did tonight. It was good to see after the last two days for sure."

Winning the opener of a mid-week series is always a big momentum builder, especially after dropping the last two outings and series to the Minnesota Twins.

Now, they just have to turn this into confidence heading into tomorrow's game, which is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.

Oh, and they also have make sure Mike Trout doesn't get hot.