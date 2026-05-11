Mike Trout on a Rampage — Are the Guardians the Team That Can End It?

The Cleveland Guardians are in need of a few wins strung together.

But as the team prepares to welcome the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout into town, finding them now isn't going to be an easy task.

While the Angels are struggling this season, posting a measly 16-25 overall record through the first 41 games of the campaign, Trout, who is in his 16th season of professional baseball, is smacking the ball well. Across 40 games and 141 at-bats, he has 35 hits, five doubles and 11 home runs for 23 RBI. He has also been a machine at drawing walks, posting 37.

The Guardians and Angels will begin their three-game set on Monday, May 11, at 6:10 p.m. EST. With manager Stephen Vogt still out due to illness, the team will be led by Tony Arnerich, serving as the acting manager.

When asked about what Trout brings to the table, Arnerich gave an insightful response.

"He knows how everyone's going to try to get him out, and he doesn't care," Arnerich said. "He doesn't try to chase you around. He knows he's really good. He hits really well. He hits the low ball really well, and he's stubborn to that, and when you make that mistake, he makes you pay a lot. And so he's an unbelievable player, and you've got to execute against him, and hopefully we can do that."

#Guardians acting manager Tony Arnerich on what Mike Trout brings to the table:



"He knows how everyone's going to try to get him out, and he doesn't care. He doesn't try to chase you around. He knows he's really good. He hits really well. He hits the low ball really well, and… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 11, 2026

With an impressive 16 extra-base hits, a mark that leads the Angels, the Guardians' pitching staff is going to have a tough task ahead of them.

On Monday night, it'll be lefty Joey Cantillo on the mound. This season, he is posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, all while allowing a .246 batting average against. He's not doing a bad job at all, but he will have to limit hanging his fastball in the zone, something that has hurt him this season.

He has allowed 12 singles, two doubles and four home runs on his four-seamer, which sees his batting average against pop up to .295 on the year.

Fortunately, his changeup is incredibly effective, punching out a pitch-best 18 batters, allowing just a .140 batting average against in the process. While that will likely be a pitch he leans into against Trout, he will have to be careful, as Trout rarely chases pitches.

No matter how it goes, though, it'll be a great learning experience for the 26-year-old.

"You can always learn from a great player in the way they go about their business," Arnerich said when asked about how the Guardians' younger players can learn from Trout. "They get a good pitch hit, and they do something with it. So, hopefully, he doesn't do that against us. We can point out to other highlights from before playing us. But, you can always learn from great players. He's an unbelievable player, a future Hall of Famer. So I think anybody can learn from him."

#Guardians acting manager Tony Arnerich on the Guardians youngsters' ability to learn from players like Mike Trout:



"You can always learn from a great player in the way they go about their business. They get a good pitch hit, and they do something with it. So, hopefully, he… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 11, 2026

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Guardians will turn to right-handed starter Slade Cecconi and lefty Parker Messick, both of whom will at least be able to get a glimpse of how Trout is looking after Monday's performance.

Against Cecconi, Trout is a perfect 2-for-2. In Cleveland's bullpen, Matt Festa has allowed one knock and one walk, striking him out three times. When facing Hunter Gaddis, Trout is 2-for-3 with two RBI.

The two that the Guardians will look to turn to are Tim Herrin and Cade Smith, both of whom have not allowed a hit to the talented slugger.

But that doesn't make going up against him in this three-game set any different or easier.

Not many teams have been able to slow Trout down; after all, the three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has a career OPS of .975. He hasn't made an All-Star game since 2023, but even at the age of 34, you can't ignore the presence he has at the plate.