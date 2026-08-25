Austin Hedges Continues To Come Up Big For Cleveland As 2026 Approaches Close

For the first time in his career as a member of the Cleveland Guardians, Austin Hedges has provided his team with a reliable presence at the plate.

And that's not a knock for one of baseball's best defensive catchers. It's simply a fact that in years past, the now 33-year-old has struggled greatly at the plate.

But in 2026, the 33-year-old has brought both consistency and power to the Guardians' offense.

On Monday, August 24, the Guardians took on the Los Angeles Angels from Angel Stadium of Anaheim, downing them 4-2. With such a tight score, Cleveland's separation came in the top of the sixth inning, as Hedges smashed a two-run home run to center field.

With a 2-1 count, two outs and the game hanging in the balance, Hedges' clutch gene came out in full display in a big-time moment.

“He dove in, and he's getting better, and it's just been a lot of fun to watch,” Manager Stephen Vogt said. “Any time he does something like [his home run on Monday], the amount of energy it brings to us, and to all of us. It's huge.”

Hedges finished with a 1-for-4 line, with a home run and two RBI. He led the team in runs batted in and was the only player from either side to go deep.

After Monday's game concluded, Hedges took time to share that the moment meant a bit more than just helping push the Guardians further ahead.

“It feels good," he said. "It feels good to get some results. Worked really hard. Cool to hit a home run for my mom… mom and dad are here, so you know, they don't get to see too many in person. So that was pretty special.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Austin Hedges told reporters in LA what made his home run tonight especially sweet: doing it in-front of his family



“It feels good. It feels good to to get some results. Worked really hard. Cool hit a hit a home run for my mom… mom and dad are here, so… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 25, 2026

On the season, Hedges' numbers are pretty remarkable. He now owns a .270/.338/.397 slashing line for an OPS of .735. He has also smacked 47 hits, seven doubles and five home runs, all while staying patient at the plate with 18 walks to 33 strikeouts.

While he hasn't played a lot of games this year, suiting up for just 64, he does own a 1.0 bWAR, proving just how valuable he has been.

His highest bWAR was a mark of 1.2 in 2018, a season he batted .231 with 14 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs across 91 games. If he keeps up his current pace, though, there's a chance he surpasses that and sets a new career-best.

“We’re right where we want to be,” Hedges said Monday. “You know, a week and a half ago probably wasn't the same thought, but that's how quickly it happens. Now we got to hold it. Now, we've got to keep going. A lot of season left. Every game's a playoff game from here on out."

(Via #Guardians audio) Austin Hedges to reporters in LA on the feeling in the clubhouse after Cleveland’s 5th straight win putting them closer to striking distance in the AL Central:



“We're right where we want to be. You know, a week and a half ago probably wasn't the same… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 25, 2026

As the Guardians look to extend a five-game winning streak, they will be right back in action on Tuesday, August 25, against the Angels.

The two sides will square away at 9:35 p.m. EST.