Guardians vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels to open their series last night.

Cleveland is now back up to .500 at 66-66, while the Angels have lost two in a row and three of four to fall to 52-80.

The Guardians have now won six straight meetings against the Angels, including all four this year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Angels on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Guardians vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+123)

Angels +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Guardians -140

Angels +131

Total

7 (Over -112/Under -108)

Guardians vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Gavin Williams (12-7, 3.72 ERA)

Angels: Walbert Urena (8-9, 2.80 ERA)

Gavin Williams racked up 11 strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings against the Giants last time out. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two walks against the Angels last June.

Walbert Urena threw six shutout innings against the Rangers two starts ago before yielding three runs in five innings in Houston last time out. He threw five two-run innings against the Guardians on May 12.

Guardians vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, ABTV

Guardians record: 66-66

Angels record: 52-80

Guardians vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Gavin Williams OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (+117)

Gavin Williams has reached the 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his career, racking up 201 punchouts through 154.2 innings this season. He’s had a strong second half in that regard, recording at least 10 strikeouts in six of his last eight starts.

The Angels strike out over one-quarter of the time, which is toward the bottom of the league. I’ll take Williams to get at least nine strikeouts, and possibly ladder it up to 10+ and 11+ given his recent success.

Guardians vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Angels’ offensive woes continued last night in a 4-2 loss to open their series against Cleveland. Outside of an 18-run outburst in Houston on Aug. 20, Los Angeles has scored 15 runs in its last eight games – three or fewer in each contest.

Cleveland has been a bit better offensively, but still went UNDER the total in each of its last five games, including a series at Coors Field, thanks to its strong pitching staff.

The Guardians have now won all four meetings against the Angels this season, holding the Halos to two runs in each contest, so they appear to have a good book on them as well.

Gavin Williams vs. Walbert Urena is a good enough pitching matchup to keep the low-scoring games going for these two squads.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-108)

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