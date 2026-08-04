Biggest Guardians Winners & Losers After the Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians made a flurry of moves prior to the trade deadline on August 3, 2026. First they traded catcher Bo Naylor to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Blake Perkins and reliever Craig Yogo. Then they added some pop in their lineup by acquiring outfielder Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels for catcher Jacob Cozart. T

hey rounded out the deadline by trading for all-star pitcher Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals for four prospects and nabbing first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds for pitcher Alejandro Rivera.

Here are the winners and losers within the Guardians organization from the plethora of moves at the deadline:

Winner: The Locker Room. The Guardians front office expressed their belief in the team’s ability to compete in the American League by improving positions of need and areas of strength for the team. In 2023, the Guardians held a one game lead in the division, but the front office traded then top-of-rotation starter Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for Kyle Manzardo. There was concern in the locker room that the front office did not believe in that team and they ended up missing the playoffs. This season, they stand three games back of the division lead and the front office brought in reinforcements.

Loser: Manzardo and David Fry. Manzardo was second in the team last year in home runs with 27 and was leading the club this year with 13. David Fry had a pivotal role with the 2024 American League Championship Series team. Both were optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for the new members of the squad.

Manzardo started off slow and then got hot, but has now reverted back to his start-of-the-season slump. The Guardians should not give up on his raw power, but his contributions for the remainder of the 2026 season may be limited. Fry was a former all star, but since then has not produced on a consistent basis that was needed to keep his bat in the lineup.

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo tosses his bat after drawing a walk against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: The lineup. The Guardians produced an anemic offense this season with ranking last or close to dead last in most major offensive categories. Addell brings with him the team leader in home runs with 16. Nathaniel Lowe begins his Guardians career as the team leader in .OPS and 12 home runs. The Guardians added 28 home runs at the deadline. Jose Ramirez will now be protected by two legitimate major league hitters, which will allow him to see better pitches to hit and get him back in his Jose-Ramirez(esque) groove down the stretch of the season.

Loser: Slade Cecconi. Cecconi is the team's fifth starter and accumulated a 4.78 ERA. The addition of all-star pitcher Foster Griffin could be a sign of a Cecconi demotion to Triple-A Columbus. Last season, the Guardians used a six-man rotation to erase a 15.5 game deficit in the division. Should Cecconi be demoted, he may be up with the major-league team prior to September to employ a similar six-man rotation.

Winner: Ownership. The Guardians acquired several new players that are on affordable or expiring contracts. Adell is eligible for arbitration next season and then is a free agent. The players from the Brewers are on small contracts and are controllable for a few seasons. Lowe and Griffin are on expiring contracts that will not affect the 2027 payroll.

Loser: Rhys Hoskins. First baseman Rhys Hoskins has had a down season, only hitting .179 with 12 home runs. Hoskins was an every day player throughout his career and had to adjust to platooning with Kyle Manzardo this season. The acquisition of Nathaniel Lowe does not clear the log jam at first base to push Hoskins’ bat into the everyday lineup.

Winner: The Columbus Clippers. The Guardians received several major-league ready players without giving up a top prospect. The future remains intact for the careers of Ralphy Velazquez, Angel Genao, Cooper Ingle, and Jason Chourio.