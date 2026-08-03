The Cleveland Guardians decided to get in on the fun before the MLB trade deadline arrives Monday afternoon. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is headed to Cleveland in exchange for catching prospect Jacob Cozart.

Adell is a former top prospect who had success with the Angels, but never fully lived up to the initial hype. Now he comes to Cleveland hoping to provide a spark for a team fighting for its playoff chances.

The fact the team went out and made this acquisition sends a strong message about the team's 2026 goals.

Guardians signal to fans they are still going for it in 2026 with addition of Jo Adell

Adell shows up in Cleveland and immediately leads the team in home runs with 16. His 62 RBI also give him seven more than Chase DeLauter, who led the team as of this morning. Adell's .682 OPS is not ideal, but still not terrible within this offense.

We have acquired OF Jo Adell from the Angels.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/sOcKO6Pe5b — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 3, 2026

He shows up and adds a mid-level power bat to an offense that has, at times, looked below MLB-caliber in 2026.

Overall, this trade shows the team is set on competing the rest of the season. This is a team that overcame a historic deficit in 2025 to capture the Central Division crown. Currently, the Guardians hold a Wild Card spot and are only three games behind the Chicago White Sox in the division. That is a much better reality than what faced the team a season ago in terms of playoff chances.

The hope is that Adell gets away from a struggling franchise in Los Angeles and receives a fresh start in Cleveland. The Angels are not a team known for fantastic player development, and couldn't even reach the postseason with both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster.

Adell is not going to be seen as a savior. But he will be looked at to hit lefties, as he is batting .303 with 10 of his home runs against left-handed pitching this season. Thus, fans can get ready for another platoon player in the outfield.

The entire offense is going to need to step up on a consistent basis if the team is going to reach the playoffs and have any success once they are there. Adell can help, but his addition only moves the needle if everyone collectively helps. The former top prospect cannot rescue the Guardians on his own.