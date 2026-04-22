Chase DeLauter Hopes Fans Continue to Sing Remixed Version of Country Roads

When Chase DeLauter stepped into the batter’s box on March 26, it’s hard to imagine he knew what his walk-up song would soon become.

Less than a month into his career, “Country Roads” has already turned into a full-blown anthem at Progressive Field, with fans belting it out each time he settles in to see the first pitch of an at-bat.

#Guardians fans already catching on to Chase DeLauter's walk up song "Country Roads, Take Me Home."



The West Virginia native follows the sing-a-long with a base hit#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/tO5dU7XU9Z — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 3, 2026

"Yeah, I can hear it, especially later on in the game when there's a lot of energy going on and stuff like that," DeLauter said in his postgame press conference following an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday, April 21. "Yeah, I'm not going to say I can ignore it. I definitely hear it, but I think it's great. I mean, I would love for that to be a thing for a long time."

The Guardians, who were down by two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, received yet another memorable moment from their star rookie. DeLauter, with the bases loaded, mashed a three-run triple down the left field line to bring in everyone on the bags, helping push the Guardians ahead and securing a win.

While the fan-remixed version of “Country Roads” urges the 24-year-old to “hit a homer,” those in attendance Tuesday night weren’t disappointed when he delivered a game-winning triple instead.

The right field crew is making the best walk up song in baseball even better🔥 #GuardsBall https://t.co/ahRuwXEIZt pic.twitter.com/e1EOS7q9LA — Richie Pokrywka (@richiepokrywka) April 7, 2026

The Guardians would go on to get another insurance knock from Kyle Manzardo just moments later, bringing in two runs, before the game was closed out in favor of Cleveland, 8-5.

Tuesday's Big-Time Moment

Before Tuesday's eighth-inning headline-grabber, DeLauter had been quiet throughout the month.

He was 0-12 at the plate heading into that at-bat, hadn't recorded an extra-base hit in four games and had just one knock in 26 at-bats. To put it simply, he was slumping a bit.

But when asked about how he was able to pull himself up and find confidence in a big moment, DeLauter just said he trusted himself.

"At the end of the day, trying to be myself, really," DeLauter said. "But, you know, big situation, one out, trying to get a ball forward. Yeah, tough lefty on the mound, doesn't walk a lot of guys. Looking for a heater, got a couple there that I fouled off, but just trying to battle and get something out there, really."

On the 2026 campaign, DeLauter is producing a relatively reliable role in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Across 22 games, he is slashing .221/.322/.506 for an OPS of .828, all while smacking five doubles and six home runs for a team-leading 15 RBI.

One of the best parts of his game is his lack of chasing and strikeouts; he has 12 walks to 11 strikeouts, which is a positive sign for a rookie who is still settling into the big league game.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt backed DeLauter following Tuesday's knock, saying that he is still a great hitter and is just in a rough patch.

"Yeah, it's no secret he hasn't gotten results, but this kid's a good hitter," Vogt said in the postgame press conference. "Stepped up in a huge way. Backing up a fastball in a two-strike count to protect it from the slider, and has the ability to just shoot it down the line. It's what good hitters do. Good hitters use the whole field.

"Cool moment for him, obviously a huge hit for us. We needed a comeback win like that tonight [Tuesday]."

Looking to ride off of the late-game comeback energy, DeLauter and the Guardians will be right back in action on Wednesday, April 22, for a mid-day outing. The two sides clash at 1:10 p.m. EST.

Subscribe for DAILY Coverage of the Cleveland Guardians: