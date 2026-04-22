Chase DeLauter Saves Cleveland Guardians' Tuesday Night With Late-Game Heroics

Well, well, well. If it isn't the Cleveland Guardians' good ole' friend Chase DeLauter.

After being pretty quiet throughout the month of April, DeLauter finally had another headline-grabbing moment.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Guardians were trailing the Houston Astros, 4-2, heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. When all hope seemed to be lost, following a Brayan Rocchio RBI single, DeLauter snapped a 1-for-26 streak with a three-run triple to give the Guardians the lead.

Chase DeLauter's first career big league triple snapped his personal 0-for-12 and came at a great time for the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/mgEMSGOgKc — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) April 22, 2026

"I mean, it's no secret he hasn't gotten results, but this kid's a good hitter," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "Stepped up in a huge way. Backing up a fastball in a two-strike count to protect it from the slider and has the ability to just shoot it down the line. It's what good hitters do. Good hitters use the whole field. Cool moment for him, obviously a huge hit for us.

"We needed a comeback win like that tonight. That was awesome by our guys to never quit.

Following DeLauter, Kyle Manzardo added an insurance single with a drive into right field, bringing the score up, 8-4.

Closer Cade Smith ended up giving away a run late, but it wasn't enough to spark a fire for the Astros, with the Guardians winning, 8-5.

Messick's Fifth Start of the Year

While high expectations were placed upon Messick, who was coming into Tuesday off an eight-inning no-hitter in his last time on the mound, he actually fulfilled them for the first four innings.

But a tough fifth inning where the Astros recorded four hits, one walk, one hit by pitch and three runs took the storyline of his performance.

"I thought Parker was great," Vogt said. "They made him work. I'm putting more credit on their bats off of him than anything else. But I thought he battled. They got to him there a little bit in the fifth, but he was still able to finish the inning.

"The performance five days ago was outstanding. The performance tonight was outstanding. Just didn't get as deep as we're used to seeing him so far this year. But you hold that line up to three runs, that's doing a good job."

He finished the outing with six hits, three earned runs and one walk allowed across five innings while on the mound. His season ERA is now at 1.76, while his WHIP still remains below 1.0 at a mark of 0.88.

The Bullpen Held Strong

The bullpen as a whole was okay on Tuesday night. If it wasn't for an awkwardly dropped double play opportunity from José Ramírez at third base, they wouldn't have given up a run until the ninth. However, in the top of the seventh inning, an unearned run was tacked onto the board by Carlos Correa, who singled to bring in a runner.

After Shawn Armstrong pitched a clean sixth, a combination of Connor Brogdon and Tim Herrin gave up a few runners on the base paths. Brogdon was credited with one hit and one unearned run given up, while Herrin hit a batter and allowed one knock.

Peyton Pallette, eating up the eighth inning, allowed nothing but a single hit. He has started to show that he deserves a potentially bigger role out of the bullpen.

"That was an unbelievable job by Peyton with a clean eighth," Vogt said. "Kept us in the game, allowed the guys to come back and mount the win."

Cade Smith was able to close out the game in the ninth, even though he did give up two doubles and a walk.

The Rest Answering the Call

For the second straight night, it was a bit of an odd showing at the plate.

No one really seemed like they had it going until late.

Outfielders George Valera and Angel Martínez were the first players to bring in runs for Cleveland, with Valera knocking an RBI single in the first inning, before Martínez belted a solo home run in the second.

Rocchio's single that brought in a run during the eighth inning was also a pivotal point for Cleveland, but with how he is playing recently, it's hardly a surprise. After he did that, DeLauter's triple and a two-run single from Manzardo were able to clinch the win.

The Guardians have officially tied the series against Houston and will look to take the win on Wednesday, April 22, in game three.