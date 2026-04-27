Chase DeLauter's Lack of Home Runs Recently Doesn't Concern Stephen Vogt

It's not every day that a rookie with 11 extra-base hits and 16 RBI is being criticized after their first 26 games of major league baseball.

But that's the case for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter.

Heading into Monday, April 27, a day when the Guardians are slated to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a series-opening matchup, DeLauter is riding a 19-game streak without hitting a home run. His last moon shot came in the Guardians' home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

During this deep-ball dry spell, DeLauter is slashing .188/.312/.297 for an OPS of .609, with five doubles and one triple.

Before Monday night's matchup, manager Stephen Vogt was asked if there was any concern surrounding DeLauter's lack of home runs recently.

"He's a good hitter. I mean, Chase is well mature beyond his years as far as his approach, and you see it," Vogt said. "He'll take his walks. He gets a big hit... I mean, any time you come out with a bang the way he did in Seattle, you're going to get circled in the lineup. But Chase has stayed steady and stayed true to his approach, and that's why you're seeing the quality of bats despite maybe the lack of hits.

"And that's why we don't look at batting average. That's why it's an old stat."

"Chase has stayed steady and stayed true to his approach, and that's why you're seeing the quality at bats, despite maybe the lack of hits. And that's why we don't look at batting average, that's why it's an old stat."



While Chase DeLauter's last home run was in the #Guardians… https://t.co/sbUzRoZlTB pic.twitter.com/zZchx0fl3T — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 27, 2026

Fortunately, while his surface-level numbers like his batting average show that he's in a bit of a funk right now, his advanced metrics back up the notion that he's doing the right things.

His xwOBA is rated in the 76th percentile, his xBA is in the 73rd percentile and his xSLG is in the 77th percentile, all of which are showing that he is making good contact, but isn't getting the luck of the draw.

His other advanced metrics, such as Squared-Up%, Chase%, Whiff% and K%, are all in the 85th percentile or above.

When diving into his hit-spread chart, he's divvying up his knocks as well, finding different nooks and crannies all over the field to put the ball into. He's hit four home runs to right field and one to left, and bashed two doubles to right field, one to left and one down each field's line.

Chase DeLauter's 2026 Baseball Savant Hits Spray Chart | Baseball Sevant

His sole triple this year came against the Houston Astros, helping them pull off a come-from-behind victory at home.

Any time a young player, especially one like DeLauter, hasn't had much time to settle into the professional game due to past injury problems, seeing this type of growth and maturity at the plate is promising. As long as he doesn't start to spiral when he suffers dry spells like this and can pull himself out of it, he will continue to earn trust from the Guardians' coaching staff.

On the 2026 campaign, the 24-year-old is slashing .233/.327/.478 for an OPS of .805, with five doubles, one triple and five home runs for 16 RBI. He has also drawn 13 walks to just 12 strikeouts, keeping a keen eye at the plate.

He will have a chance to jump out of his home run dry spell on Monday night in a matchup against the Rays set for 6:10 p.m. EST.