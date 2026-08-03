Chase DeLauter’s Rookie of the Month Award Proves Importance to Guardians’ Offense

The Cleveland Guardians have had a season full of ups and downs so far, and with two months left to play, a few names stand out amongst the rest.

Of their top performers this season, one player has cemented himself as a true focal point of this team for the future, that being rookie Chase DeLauter.

With a plethora of injuries hitting the Guardians midseason, DeLauter was the glue that seemed to hold the entire offense together when they needed it most. For a player in his first full season in the MLB, multiple rookies of the week awards have amounted to the ultimate recognition of rookie of the month in July.

Chase DeLauter named the A.L. Rookie of the Month for July.#GuardsBall — Matt Kiraly (@MattKiraly) August 3, 2026

Now that DeLauter has been further recognized for his contributions to this young Guardians team this season, here’s a look back on what DeLauter has done for this team in the month of July to have earned this recognition.

Impressive July showcases DeLauter’s importance to Guardians

Jul 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) celebrates a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a month that’s seen the Guardians take a slight step back in terms of outcomes and performance, DeLauter has remained not only their best rookie, but their best player overall.

DeLauter started off the month the strongest he has all season by knocking out four home runs in a week's span, which were all games they won except for one game. Over the entire month, DeLauter was able to bring in 14 RBIs on 28 overall hits while drawing 11 walks.

Two of DeLauter’s big home runs came in back-to-back games earlier in the month, all of which came in crucial moments during the game to help the Guardians bring home much needed wins.

Even when DeLauter isn’t crushing the ball out of the park, he’s making great contact and putting the ball in play, which speaks to his high volume of RBIs. DeLauter even had a four-hit performance against the Minnesota Twins on July 20th which added three RBIs to his stats.

That impressive outing for DeLauter helped increase his season batting average to a team high .288, and while that number has since dropped to .278, it’s still the highest on the team with catcher Austin Hedges just a point away from tying.

DeLauter now has 99 hits on the season, which ties him for first on the team next to Brayan Rocchio. He also finds himself tied for second in home runs with 12 on the season, and he also leads the team in total bases at 158.

Now that DeLauter has cracked the top ten OPS in the entire MLB at .791, it was time the young slasher was given his flowers. He’ll be an important player in this Cleveland lineup for years to come, and his presence on the team has been a refreshing reminder of how important call ups can be to the big league roster.