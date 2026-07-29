The Biggest Mistake the Guardians Can't Make This Deadline

All things considered, the Cleveland Guardians are in a very good spot.

They’re 1.5 games back from the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central Division. The Guardians survived losing their three best hitters, Jose Ramirez, Angel Martinez and Chase DeLauter for an extended period of time.

But they can’t afford to ignore this anemic batting lineup at the trade deadline.

The Guardians are near the bottom (or at the bottom) in almost every offensive statistical category. They rank dead last in on-base plus slugging (OPS). They are 29th out of 30 teams when it comes to batting average. And only four teams have hit less home runs this season than the Guardians.

With how bad their offense is, it’s almost a miracle that they’re so alive in this AL Central chase. But they can’t keep gambling on this elite starting pitching to keep them involved in a postseason hunt.

Guardians must change approach

During the offseason, the Guardians consciously didn’t spend much money. That wasn’t all due to budget and salary concerns. Instead, the Guardians didn’t want to block talented, young players with expensive veterans, clouding the path for prospects to get their Major League opportunities.

But most of that should be settled now.

DeLauter is a star in the making. Former top draft pick Travis Bazzana was an All-Star as a rookie, and has continued to show promise at the plate. Up next, Guardians fans are excited to see infielder Angel Genao and first baseman Ralphy Velasquez, two prospects that are hitting the baseball with ease in Triple-A Columbus.

Currently, first base is a mess for the Guardians. Even though Kyle Manzardo’s bat can occasionally flash some power, he’s very inconsistent. The Guardians haven’t gotten much contribution from veterans like Rhys Hoskins or David Fry, either.

Even though right field belongs to DeLauter, Steven Kwan’s future in left field will undoubtedly come into question during the coming days. Perhaps the Guardians capitalize on Kwan’s offensive turnaround and decide that right now is the correct time for a trade. If so, they must receive an MLB-ready bat in the return package.

It takes two teams to make a deal. With so much parity around baseball, there’s a chance teams might be reluctant to sell. That could make life hard for a team like the Guardians, who should undeniably be buying at this deadline.

But if an actual, proven, MLB bat is somehow available, the Guardians have to strike. They have enough pitching. They still have plenty of unseen prospects that have showcased ability in the minors. But with how open this American League currently feels, the Guardians need to be working phones through the deadline trying anything in their power to better support this pitching rotation with an offense capable of producing consistent runs.