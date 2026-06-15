Chase DeLauter's Injury Remains Somewhat of an Unknown for the Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have been relatively quiet regarding the state of rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter.

On Saturday, June 13, the 24-year-old had tried to make a diving catch in right field to begin an outing against the Detroit Tigers. After leaping up to try and snag the ball, DeLauter smacked into the outfield wall, injuring his rib in the process. While he stayed in the game, eventually hitting a single in the bottom half of the inning, he would exit after getting on base.

The team later confirmed that DeLauter had suffered a right rib cage contusion.

Just a day after the team was able to sneak away with a 3-1 victory, manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that there was further testing done on DeLauter to rule out any other potential injuries, outside of a rib contusion.

He reportedly underwent both an MRI and a CT scan.

“We’re trying to rule everything out right now,” Vogt said in a Sunday morning press conference from Progressive Field. “That’s why we got the two tests. We don’t want to put the cart before the horse with anything until our medical group has had time to review the two tests.”

Guardians injury updates from Stephen Vogt:



• Angel Martínez is dealing with a foot contusion and is considered day-to-day. The club is hopeful he'll be available Tuesday.



• Chase DeLauter underwent a CT scan and MRI. Vogt said the team is still working through the results… — Mackenzie (@mackenziepflum) June 14, 2026

Vogt went on to share that Angel Martinez, who was also injured the night before, was going to be available to play if needed, but not DeLauter.

So far, DeLauter has put together a respectable rookie campaign, slashing .263/.337/.408 for an OPS of .745 across 66 games played. He has recorded 63 hits, 12 doubles, one triple and seven home runs, good enough for a strong 34 RBI.

While he had taken a bit of a step back in the power department since the first few series of the season, he had turned a new corner as of late, finding other ways to impact the game.

"He's a good hitter. I mean, Chase is well mature beyond his years as far as his approach, and you see it," Vogt said. "He'll take his walks. He gets a big hit... I mean, any time you come out with a bang the way he did in Seattle, you're going to get circled in the lineup. But Chase has stayed steady and stayed true to his approach, and that's why you're seeing the quality of bats despite maybe the lack of hits."

The Guardians' medical staff is currently working to review the next steps for DeLauter and should have further updates in the upcoming days. As the team prepares for a road trip against the Milwaukee Brewers, the hope is that they'll have more knowledge on whether or not he will end up being placed on the injured list.

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Provide Key Updates After Eventful Saturday#GuardsBall



Read Here:https://t.co/hwxqopXUI6 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 14, 2026

Already without superstar third baseman José Ramírez, the loss of DeLauter for an extended period of time would be a big hit.