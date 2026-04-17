Injury Comeback Update: George Valera and Hunter Gaddis Finding Their Groove

The Cleveland Guardians aren't going to be getting worse anytime soon.

And if anything, with a healthy squad, it seems like they are going to be getting even better.

Following a strong start to the 2026 campaign, the Guardians saw the return of two players back on Tuesday, April 14: outfielder George Valera and reliever Hunter Gaddis. The two had missed a good chunk of time due to injury, stemming all the way back to spring training.

On Thursday, April 16, Valera played a big role in helping the Guardians keep the Baltimore Orioles out of reach in a 4-2 win. He singled on a line drive to left field, bringing José Ramírez in to score to put the team up by four runs.

He has now recorded a hit in three consecutive games since returning to the big league roster.

"It’s just the quality of the at-bat," he said. "You know, we talked about that from George when he came back last September, and since he’s been back, he’s got some big hits for us, but it’s just the bat quality. You feel like he’s going to do some damage when he steps into the box. You just have that feeling, and he’s been good in the field for us. So really nice to have George again."

Valera is now up to four hits in 10 at-bats, two of which have been doubles.

Due to starting pitcher Parker Messick's dominant night on the mound on Thursday, Gaddis wasn't needed in the action. He has only played one game since being activated off the injured list.

Prior to Thursday's Home Game

It has been a bit of a journey to see both Valera and Gaddis back and active with the big league roster.

After missing the past few weeks of big league, they both returned to Cleveland's active major league roster back on Tuesday. They both suited up for the team's second game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Valera went 1-for-4 from the plate with a double and an RBI, while Gaddis pitched one inning, giving up two hits, one walk and an earned run. After loading the bases, he did send down three batters straight, with the only run crossing home plate being on a sacrifice fly.

Unfortunately, part of Gaddis' struggles on the mound ended up contributing to the Cardinals making a comeback and forcing extra innings, where they would then walk the game off.

Gaddis hasn't played since then, but Valera did get more action on Wednesday.

Again, he went 1-for-4 with a double. This time, though, he didn't record an RBI.

However, both of them being back is exciting for a team that was still getting solid production and wins while they were out.

Their returns to Cleveland's lineup and bullpen only strengthen the team's depth. While both first baseman/outfielder CJ Kayfus and reliever Kolby Allard were serviceable, Valera's high ceiling and Gaddis' high-leverage reputation make both of them much more impactful to the roster.

The coaching staff will probably play on the safe side for the coming games and avoid playing them far too much, but both seem to be settling in nicely. It would be surprising not to see Gaddis out on the mound Friday night if Cleveland needs him, especially with just closer Cade Smith playing on Thursday night due to Messick's near no-hitter.

The Guardians, with a 1-0 series lead, will next be back in action against the Orioles on Friday night at 6:10 p.m. EST.