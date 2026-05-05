Cincinnati Reds Reliever Opts Out of Contract, Could Be Target for Guardians

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen to begin 2026.

One game, the Guardians look like they can send down some of the league's best hitters; the next, the bases are loaded within just a few pitches.

However, there may be an arm the Guardians' front office could add for cheap, while also not disrupting the flow of the staff too much.

On Monday, May 4, news broke that 35-year-old veteran reliever Andrew Chafin had opted out of his minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds. After spending most of the offseason and spring training with the Minnesota Twins, an American League Central foe, Chafin didn't make their Opening Day roster before being released and joining the Reds.

The thought was that with the Reds, he could find a path ahead to a spot out of the bullpen, maybe not high-leverage, but to come in and be a support member. He started in Triple-A, tossing an incredibly strong 9.1 innings. He struck out nearly 21.6% of the batters he faced, all while posting a 0.96 ERA.

That type of productivity should've been enough for a promotion to the big leagues, but the Reds' front office wasn't willing to commit.

Chafin opting out of his minor league contract now allows him to explore new options to keep his professional baseball career alive. He is certainly looking for a place to go where he can be in the big leagues, with Cleveland being a potentially good fit.

A Future with the Guardians

For players pitching in over 10 innings or games on the mound out of the bullpen, four specific arms for Cleveland have struggled to begin the campaign, posting ERAs above 4.0. Those arms relievers are Peyton Pallette, Matt Festa, Connor Brogdon and Shawn Armstrong. Of the bunch, Pallette owns the highest ERA at a mark of 4.91.

But unfortunately, none of the other three is much better. Festa owns a 4.76, while Brogdon is posting a 4.50 and Armstrong, who is on the injured list, is tossing a 4.22.

While the front office would likely try to avoid giving up on Pallette, primarily due to his contract clause by being a Rule 5 selection. If they were to release him, he would be returned to the Chicago White Sox, which could end up hurting the Guardians down the line. Pallette also has a lot to give and has a strong 22.4% strikeout mark. He just needs to get comfortable.

Fest and Brogdon, on the other hand, haven't really flashed much this season. Both have had issues coming in, even when the situation isn't high-stress. They are both nearly allowing a home run every nine innings, with Brogdon's clip coming in at nearly two.

That isn't just a sign that their control isn't in tune, but that they are allowing the opposing batters to square up the ball and knock with power.

While Chafin does come with a relatively high walk percentage, which is at a mark of 16.2% to begin the season, he does have a reliable track record. Across 643 major league games, he has an average ERA of 3.35 and WAR of 8.1.

Also, playing for eight different teams in the big leagues, consisting of 10 seasons in the National League and four in the American League, presents a veteran and experienced persona for the Guardians' large count of youngsters.

If Cleveland believes they may need to make a change, moving on from an arm in the current bullpen, they should at least explore the possibility of adding a 12-year veteran arm to the mix.