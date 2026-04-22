First Impressions: Taking a Look at the Guardians Pitching Rotation To Start 2026

The Cleveland Guardians aren't a team anyone can overlook.

With some of the league's most dynamic and consistent fielders, powerful bats and reliable pitching, the Guardians have amassed an overall record of 14-11 through the 2026 MLB regular season's first 25 games.

On Tuesday, April 21 the Guardians played host to the Houston Astros, downing them in comeback fashion, 8-5. While the bats stole most of the show, especially Chase DeLauter's in the eighth inning, starting pitcher Parker Messick pitched a pretty decent game. Although he gave up three earned runs, his season ERA still sits under a 1.50.

Just a few days back, Messick had thrown a no-hitter through eight innings, all while striking out nine batters and giving up just two walks.

And many other Guardians are pitching at an impressive level of efficiency to begin the year.

Here's how the entire Guardians pitching rotation looks through their first five starts:

1. Tanner Bibee - RHP

There's signs that show Bibee is making improvements.

After an odd start to the year that saw shoulder inflammation and a couple of strugglesome outings, Bibee has seemingly turned a new cheek.

In his last start against the Orioles, he kept them back with four hits and three walks given up, but no runs allowed. It was his first game this year that he hadn't allowed a run.

He still isn't looking like the Guardians' ace just yet, but the more he settles in, the better he will be.

2. Gavin Williams - RHP

Williams is playing the best baseball of his career.

Nearly all of his advanced metrics show that he's going to potentially lead the league in strikeouts this season, with him already being at a mark of 40 through five games.

On Saturday, against the Baltimore Orioles, Williams sent down 11 batters, holding them at bay with just a run given up through seven innings.

He currently has a season ERA of 2.12 with a WHIP of 1.011. Not only is he sending guys packing, but he isn't doing it at the expense of runners getting on base due to a lack of control at times.

3. Joey Cantillo - LHP

Like Messick, Cantillo has taken a nice job from 2025 to 2026.

He currently has 25.1 innings under his belt with a 3.20 ERA and 1.303 WHIP. He has given up 21 hits and 12 walks, striking out 30 batters in the process. His strikeout per nine innings rate is higher than it has been in years past, but his hard-hit percentage and home run clip are also higher than normal, which isn't a positive sign.

If he can begin to settle down while on the mound and try to show some longevity in his starts, he will be able to settle in nicely as Cleveland's true No. 3.

4. Slade Cecconi - RHP

There aren't any others in this rotation who need a good game as badly as Cecconi does.

He hasn't had a really comfortable outing all year, besides his six innings of one-hit ball against the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, even with him only allowing two total batters on the base paths, Cleveland fell, 1-0.

But outside of that game, he has allowed six or more hits and four or more runs in three games already.

His most strugglesome outing came on Monday night, where the Astros touched him up for 10 hits and six earned runs.

His season ERA is at a high mark of 6.20 with a WHIP at 1.581.

5. Parker Messick - LHP

Of all the Guardians' starting arms, Messick has been a nice surprise for the team.

He has tossed through a team-high 30.2 innings to start the year, posting a 1.76 ERA with 29 strikeouts along the way. Outside of Tuesday's performance, where he gave up three earned runs, he wasn't allowing much to cross home plate.

He had only allowed one run against the Chicago Cubs and two to the Baltimore Orioles.

His performance against Baltimore, where he gave up two, came after he was already out of the game. He had tossed eight no-hit innings before giving up two singles to begin the ninth, before closer Cade Smith was unable to stop them from rounding the bases and getting home.

Messick's control has also been impressive, as he has walked just eight batters and hit one.

If he can keep this up, he may make a case for American League Rookie of the Year honors.