Former Top-25 MLB Prospect Reaches Big Leagues After Years of Injury Setbacks

After years of injuries and setbacks that made his path to the major leagues uncertain, the 25-year-old right-hander has officially earned his shot.

Confirmed by sources on Friday, June 12, Espino will be promoted to the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster ahead of the team's weekend series against the Detroit Tigers. Such a move comes a day after the organization optioned right-handed reliever Codi Heuer to Triple-A Columbus.

With the need for another right-handed arm in the bullpen, Espino was a logical choice.

Not only has he deserved this call-up for a while, having battled back from injuries and surgeries that have delayed his path through the minor league system, but he also has the stuff. Compared to the rest of the roster, the speed of his fastball and overall ceiling compare to that of closer Cade Smith, who is widely regarded as one of the best high-leverage arms in baseball.

While Espino's overall numbers in 2026 have been somewhat uneven, his ability to miss bats has been impossible to ignore.

Across 22 outings, he has given up zero runs in 15. His ERA does sit at a relatively high mark of 5.30, but is pushed up by a few tough outings. Routinely, though, he is sending batters down and pitching efficiently.

He has 29 strikeouts this season in 18.2 innings pitched, which comes out to an average of 14 strikeouts per nine innings.

A deeper dive into his advanced metrics paints an even more encouraging picture.

Espino ranks in the 90th percentile or better in categories such as Whiff Rate, Z-Contact Percentage, Fastball Velocity, tjStuff+, Hard-Hit Rate, and Swinging Strike Rate. Those numbers suggest his elite raw stuff has a strong chance to translate at the major league level.

TJ Stats, Advanced Metrics for Daniel Espino

Where Should Expectations Be?

Espino deserves plenty of recognition simply for reaching this point.

At one time, it appeared his baseball future was in jeopardy after missing the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons because of injuries. Losing two full years of development would have derailed many careers, but Espino fought his way back.

But this season, he has demonstrated the ability to throw strikes and send batters down quickly.

His versatility could also make him a valuable weapon for Cleveland's pitching staff. Having previously developed as a starter, Espino is capable of handling multiple innings, opening games, or pitching in leverage situations out of the bullpen.

That flexibility could be particularly useful alongside pitchers such as Joey Cantillo and Slade Cecconi, who may benefit from entering games after the first inning.

This gives a bit more flexibility for a pitching staff that has had countless bumps in the road over the last few weeks.

Whether it's in a middle-relief role, as an opener, or eventually in higher-leverage situations, Espino is expected to get an opportunity to show what he can do during the Tigers series.

And whenever that moment arrives, it's hard not to imagine that every eye in baseball will be glued to one of the sport's former top prospects.