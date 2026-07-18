Brother of MLB Standout Jumps Into MLB Pipeline Top 100 With Stellar 2026 Season

Early on in the 2026 campaign, the Cleveland Guardians promoted outfielder Jaison Chourio to Double-A Akron.

He earned it.

Across just 22 games with the Lake County Captains, the 21-year-old had blasted 26 hits, seven doubles, two home runs and tacked on seven RBI, all while walking and striking out 18 times. Those numbers were good enough to post a .317/.431/.476 slashing line.

That short amount of time in Lake County to begin the 2026 campaign proved that Chourio's talents were trending upward. He was cutting down on chasing pitches, putting pop on the baseball and growing as a player.

And due to such a quick rise, the MLB Pipeline launched him all the way into the Top 100, placing him as the No. 96 prospect in the game. He is also ranked as the fifth-best prospect within the Guardians' organization.

On Saturday, July 18, the official MLB Pipeline social media accounts promoted a matchup between the Akron Rubberducks and Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, with Chourio taking the spotlight on the post. They highlighted the matchup between Chourio and the Mets' Chris Suero as a can't-miss, free broadcast.

Free Minor League action is headed your way with the @MiLB Free Game of the Day matinee!



MLB's No. 96 prospect Jaison Chourio (#Guardians) takes on Chris Suero and #Mets' Double-A talent.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/7xBadLh8HR pic.twitter.com/Lcl97nXcZm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 18, 2026

Seeing Chourio receive national praise like that is huge, as just years ago he was being declared a bust when compared to his brother Jackson, who has been an elite talent for the Milwaukee Brewers since entering the highest level of the game back in 2024.

Since his promotion to Double-A, it is no surprise that the hype train has gotten bigger.

Chourio currently owns a .287/.379/.449 slashing line across 47 games and 207 plate appearances. He has maintained that keen eye that has made him so special, drawing 27 walks, with his bat becoming more powerful along the way.

Just a day ago, on Friday, July 17, Chourio reached base three times, hitting a single, a double and walking. He also scored three runs and tacked on two RBI.

Cleveland #Guardians 21yr old switch-hitting OF prospect Jaison Chourio reached base 3x tonight (2-5 3R 2B 2RBI BB) driving in a pair of runs for Akron on his 17th double of the season.



Season over 69 games:



AVG .296

OBP .396

SLG .458

OPS .854#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/6wH8KtMeF7 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 18, 2026

His double total has risen to 10 on the season, with him also recording two triples and five home runs.

Another part of his game that has continued to grow is his ability to swipe bags, as he is up to a total of 18 stolen bases on the season. Such efforts have brought his career total to 106 across five years of minor league ball.

While Chourio is still roughly two or three years away from making a realistic debut with the Guardians at Progressive Field, the progress he has made in a single season is making it hard to ignore just how good he may end up being.

By the end of the 2026 campaign, it shouldn't be surprising if Chourio ends up in Triple-A Columbus, just a stop away from The Show.