Travis Bazzana Steals Fourth Base Since Call-Up, Gives Cleveland a Needed Spark

When the Cleveland Guardians front office called up prospect infielder Travis Bazzana, the hope was that the 23-year-old would be able to provide the team with a spark of life.

“I think with the way he was swinging the bat in Triple-A, and with the need on the team, we kind of need a little jolt," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said back when Bazzana was promoted. "I think we have a lot of people working and evaluating and doing those kinds of things, and it was a consensus that it was time.”

And although at first, his bat wasn't working too well, he has begun to heat up in recent games, all while he continues to draw walks.

On Thursday, May 7, the Guardians took on the Kansas City Royals for the finale of a four-game series, downing them in a pretty high-scoring affair, 8-5. While the outing initially looked like it would be low scoring, the two sides ended up exchanging runs throughout the middle innings.

One of the bodies that made a difference on the base paths was Bazzana, who got on base three times and scored once. He singled, walked and was hit by a pitch.

After walking in the top of the seventh, Bazzana took off and stole second base. From there, Brayan Rocchio walked, with them both double-stealing and taking second and third.

That chain of events bumped Bazzana's season total up to four in the steal department.

Travis Bazzana has four stolen bases since being called up just last week. He has been really aggressive on the base paths, something the #Guardians have been missing (Outside of Hosey). #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 7, 2026

As Vogt mentioned, the Guardians have been in need of a spark in recent weeks. By moving himself all the way to third, Bazzana was able to take a bit of the pressure off catcher Bo Naylor to deliver, who ended up hitting a three-run home run.

If Bazzana can continue to get on base and then be aggressive, Cleveland will have a much better time at driving in runs, especially with his speed.

Outside of José Ramírez, who leads the team with a remarkable 14 stolen bases, the Guardians haven't gotten many players active on the bases.

Angel Martinez is behind Ramírez with five bags swiped, while Bazzana and Rocchio are tied for the next most with four each. Outside of them, Petey Halpin, Austin Hedges, Steven Kwan and Daniel Schneemann are the only other players to have stolen a base.

Defensive Impact

On Thursday, not only did Bazzana find ways to impact the game offensively, but he also did so in the field.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Guardians on top, 4-1, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft made an incredible diving play into shallow right field. He dove on a hopping ball, smacking it down to the grass, before picking it up and rifling it to third base.

He threw out Maikel Garcia in a moment that would have loaded the bases. With the game only being a three-run difference, if Garcia would to have been safe, the Guardians could be staring at a loss right now instead of a win.

An INCREDIBLE fielding play from Bazzana.



Great heads up to see the runner bolting to third and throw him out. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/bzRlQk9bQ6 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 7, 2026

"Yeah, that was a huge play," said Vogt. "Just to knock that ball down and have the instincts to look to third. Good talk by [Brayan] Rocchio to be yelling 3-3-3, but then threw a throw right on the money to Schnee. That killed a lot of momentum that they had cooking."

Now, Bazzana just has to showcase growth game by game in his young career, displaying the talent he has flashed his entire career.

And as he continues to be more consistent at the plate and more dynamic in the field, the Guardians are going to start realizing that he could potentially be the future star they hoped he would be.