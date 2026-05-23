Gavin Williams Posts Third 10-Plus Strikeout Game of 2026 Season in Win Over Phillies

You can't say enough about the way Gavin Williams has played to begin the 2026 campaign.

The 26-year-old starting arm has come up big for the Cleveland Guardians numerous times this season, helping lead the team past some tough matchups, both at home and away. Through 11 starters, he currently owns a 7-3 overall record with a 3.25 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

On Friday, May 22, Williams made that 11th start, clashing against one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, the Philadelphia Phillies. He tossed through eight innings of action, striking out a staggering 11 batters and giving up just four hits.

His effort on the mound was good enough to lead the Guardians to a 1-0 win.

"Felt like I had a little bit of everything, especially Hedgy behind the plate," Williams said postgame. "Mixed up everything, he was good for me back there. Threw a little bit of everything. I mean, honestly, in every count there's a different pitch all the time."

Friday's showing was the third time this season that Williams hasn't given up even a single run, and also the third time that he's struck out 10 or more batters. His season high still sits at an incredibly efficient 11 strikeouts in one game.

While he has had some rough outings, with starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins standing out, the youngster has settled in nicely through the bumps.

It seems that no matter the outcome of matchups, he's keeping his headspace clear.

Currently, he ranks third in strikeouts on the campaign, tied with Dylan Cease and trailing the likes of Cristopher Sanchez, whom he went up against on Friday, and Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski.

In total innings pitched, he's also third, just behind Sanchez and Sandy Alcantara for the top spots.

Being one of the best pitchers in baseball has been big for Cleveland this season, especially as youngsters at the plate settle in. With more confidence being built that they don't have to go out and fight from behind when Williams is on the mound, the rest of the lineup can take their time and not force at-bats.

As long as he keeps this up, the Guardians should be able to continue holding onto their top spot in the American League standings.

"What a beautiful game," manager Stephen Vogt said when reflecting on Friday night's showing. "If you like pitching, you would have really liked tonight's game. I mean, you know, Sanchez was... that's special. Gavin matched that inning for inning. And like I said, just a really well-pitched game on both sides, and really 1 mistake all night, and Manzo didn't miss it. Just a really well-pitched game."

He will next be on the mound on Wednesday, May 27, for a mid-day matchup from Progressive Field against the struggling Washington Nationals.