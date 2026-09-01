Guardians Add Two Players To Roster As Squads Expand, New Face Included

When the Cleveland Guardians entered the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, it was obvious that a few key changes needed to be made.

The major league squad needed help in the bullpen, outfield and at first base, with an extra arm being added to the bullpen as a plus. Well, they left with all of that, trading for a few high-level contributors who have made immediate impacts.

But with that, bodies had to be shuffled around and players lost their roster spots.

Fortunately, for many, all sights were set on Tuesday, Sept. 1, when rosters expanded and opportunities to make the jump back to the major leagues became open. For some, though, they weren't lucky enough to hear their phones ring.

On Tuesday, the Guardians officially announced that super utility Daniel Schneemann and prospect reliever Carlos Hernandez were the two selected to join the big league squad at Progressive Field to begin a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schneemann is no stranger to playing at the highest level of the game, as he had been up there for most of the season. After struggling in June and July, though, he was sent down to the minor leagues to get his bat back in form.

Across 25 games, he did just that, slashing a remarkable .326/.457/.533 for an OPS of .990. He has also smacked 10 doubles and three home runs, contributing 10 RBI along the way. Keeping a good eye at the plate, he drew 23 walks to just 17 strikeouts as well.

If he can keep this hot spell going, Cleveland's going to be in a great spot, especially since he has defensive versatility.

Outside of catcher and first base, the 29-year-old can play every position on the diamond, giving the Guardians' coaching staff flexibility when they go to make a lineup each night. This will also give countless other players resting opportunities as they prepare for a potential postseason run.

Hernandez's promotion on the other hand represents a unique decision from the front office.

Instead of leaning into familiarity with Slade Cecconi, Ben Lively, Daniel Espino or even Franco Aleman, the Guardians decided to test the waters with a youngster who has been pitching pretty well this year. While he doesn't have any major league taste yet this year, he has flashed a 96.4 mph fastball average, something that should translate to the big leagues.

Across 12 games, he has pitched a 5.40 ERA and a 1.350 WHIP with a strikeout rate of 13.5 per nine innings pitched.

He will have to try and limit the long ball, as he gave up four shots across 13.1 innings of work.

Hernandez does have prior experience in the majors in seasons past, which does make him useful, as he owns a 5.14 ERA across 299.2 innings of work with the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Guardians.

While Cleveland will likely limit his usage, especially in high-leverage situations, he will get opportunities to eat up innings and prove that he can be a useful addition to the squad for the postseason.

Both are expected to see action at some point this week with a long-winded homestand running through the weekend.