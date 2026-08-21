Guardians Trade Deadline Acquisition Settling in Quickly, Fighting Through Injuries

When the Cleveland Guardians looked at the 2026 Trade Deadline, it was obvious that the front office couldn't let it pass by without making something happen.

After acquiring right-handed reliever Craig Yoho on the Saturday before the deadline, the Guardians followed up on the day of, trading for three players who had the chance to make an immediate impact on the major league squad.

And one of those guys is right-handed outfielder Jo Adell.

Since joining the club, Adell has provided the team with much-needed pop at the plate, smacking 10 hits, four doubles and three home runs for 11 RBI. While his batting average needs a bit of a bump, coming in at a mark of .208, his slugging percentage of .479 shows just how much value he is bringing to the team.

On Tuesday, August 18, Adell put together one of the best showings in his professional baseball career. In an 8-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants, he went 3-for-4 from the plate with a run scored, a home run and six total RBI, which is a new career-best.

According to Statcast, Adell's blast to deep left field came in at 455 feet.

For a Guardians offense that was lacking that type of power prior to the deadline, adding in someone of his ability gives this team an extra edge at the plate. Now, they've just got to find consistency.

Across the last few weeks, the Guardians' offense has been all over the place. One game they'll put a whopping eight runs on the board; the very next day, they'll get shut out while getting on base just a handful of times. The hope is that after they get acclimated a bit more, players like Adell and veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will be the difference makers.

However, the main focus is to make sure that everyone stays healthy.

After losing the trio of Jose Ramirez, Angel Martinez and Chase DeLauter to injury, the Guardians stayed relatively healthy for a few weeks. Then, this week, both DeLauter and Adell ended up missing time with precautionary time off, per manager Stephen Vogt.

While they aren't expected to be out for long, Cleveland can't afford to have players unhealthy as they approach a tough stretch down the back-half of the season.

Before the Guardians were set to leave for Colorado for a weekend series against the Rockies, Adell spoke to the media, sharing that he is feeling much better after working through inflammation in his knee. He suffered the injury by fouling a ball off his leg during Tuesday's electric showing.

“[I’m doing] much better,” Adell said. “I'm looking to get active and start swinging today and get back. … I’m just trying to get some of that [inflammation] out, and should be back and rolling as soon as it's gone.”

With hopes of keeping his current momentum going, Adell and the Guardians return to the diamond on Friday, August 21, at 8:40 p.m. EST.

“I’m just really excited about being here and being able to have a bit of a plan that I've been able to get at the plate with these guys,” Adell continued on Thursday. “I’m excited for more. We've yet to play our best baseball, but it's on its way, so I'm excited.”