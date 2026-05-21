Guardians Complete Motor City Takeover With Dominant Road Sweep of Tigers

Poor Detroit.

There's no other way to put it. The Cleveland Guardians dominated the Detroit Tigers, winning all four games of a road series from Comerica Park. From Monday through Thursday, there wasn't really a time when the Tigers seemed like they were going to pull one out.

Maybe it was the Tigers' lack of execution. Maybe it was Cleveland's current path of excellence. However, whatever it was, it led the Guardians to leave Detroit with a six-game winning streak and a 30-22 overall record under their belt.

"Yeah, I thought anytime you win a four-game series, it's tough to win a four-game series, let alone sweep it," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said postgame to reporters in Detroit. "I'm just really proud of the way our guys kept their focus, kept going."

And unfortunately for Detroit, it almost seemed like those results were expected. Before the series even began, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made it clear that Cleveland was still the team to beat in the division.

"We know the division runs through Cleveland," Hinch said before Monday's opener. "As much as we want to say otherwise, they've done it. We have to take that personally and overcome them in order to get where we want to get to. That's the brutal truth."

Dating back to 1901, the Cleveland Guardians hold a two-game advantage in the all-time head-to-head record against the Tigers:



Cleveland: 1,166-1,164-12

Detroit: 1,164-1,166-12



Nearly 2,500 games have been played between the two in-division rivals.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 21, 2026

The Guardians dominated on Monday, waltzing to an 8-2 victory. Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the scorelines were a bit closer, but the Guardians still came out on top, 4-3 and 3-2.

On Thursday, May 21, the two sides played in the series finale, with the Guardians coming out on top in a relatively uneventful contest, 3-1. Vogt, though, was just happy to see the guys show up ready to play and complete the sweep, even if it wasn't a flashy, high-flying, power-heavy display through nine innings.

“After a couple of emotional wins back to back, it could be easy to show up today on your heels,” he said postgame. “But our guys came out ready to rock.”

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, May 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Runs were scored in the top of the third inning by the Guardians to kickstart Thursday's showing. With two outs, Daniel Schneemann doubled on a fly ball to deep right field, sending Brayan Rocchio home to score the opening run. From there, José Ramírez singled to left field, bringing Schneemann across the plate.

Leading 2-0, the Guardians just controlled the rest of the matchup.

Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo went through 5.2 innings, giving up just three hits and three walks, striking out six along the way.

"Joey's fantastic," Vogt said. "They made him work in the first, so for him to get through five and two-thirds after that first inning, outstanding job by Joey and Patty to get it going."

Joey Cantillo’s season ERA is nearing sub-3.0.



What a start to the year for him. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 21, 2026

After he exited, the coaching staff turned to Matt Festa, who gave up one hit before striking out the last batter of the sixth inning. In the seventh and eighth innings, it was a combination of Shawn Armstrong, Tim Herrin and Codi Heuer, all of whom held the Tigers at bay.

Heuer did give up one run in the bottom of the eighth inning, which was a homer to Dillon Dingler, but it wasn't enough to spark a flame for the Tigers.

Just a half inning earlier, Cleveland had given itself a buffer as a homer from catcher Patrick Bailey helped push the team's run total to three.

Over the last few games, although he hasn't necessarily been consistent, Bailey has slowly had more and more impactful at-bats for the Guardians. On Wednesday night, he brought in the tying run in the ninth inning to force extras.

"Yeah, we're playing good baseball right now," Bailey said when reflecting on the series postgame. "Manufacturing runs in different ways. Pitching's unbelievable, lights out. I feel like our defense is in. So, again, we're definitely playing good ball. We just need to keep it up."

With bats heating up across the lineup and the pitching staff growing more consistent by the day, Cleveland is beginning to look like a legitimate late-season contender.

Now, the focus shifts to proving this isn’t just an early-season spell, but something that can translate into sustained success.