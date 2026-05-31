Guardians Drop Heater To Red Sox 9-1, Leave Series Up To Finale on Sunday

Well, you can't win them all.

At least, though, the Cleveland Guardians are still eight games above .500.

On Saturday, May 30, the Guardians played host to the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field for the second outing of a three-game set. While the Guardians began hot, yet again, scoring in the first inning, outside of that frame, they weren't able to get across home plate the rest of the game.

"We jumped him with the two doubles there at the beginning, and then he went to the spin, he went to the off-speed... I think he threw more change-ups today than he has in any other game, you know, just kept pitching away from them," manager Stephen Vogt said about Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, who collected his sixth win of the season and kept Cleveland's bats at bay. "I thought at times we had good at-bats, at other times we kind of chased him a little too much.

"But, you know, we jumped him early and didn't really get anything else going."

The final score favored the away side, 9-1, as Cleveland looks to bounce back on Sunday in the series finale.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick, who has been lights out all season long, put together another respectable start. He gave up five hits and two walks, allowing just one run to score in the process. He also tacked on four strikeouts.

However, while he looked nice, he didn't end up factoring into the decision.

The bullpen ultimately fell apart after coming into the game, as Matt Festa snapped a four-game streak in which Cleveland had won when he was on the mound. He allowed a run in the sixth inning, giving up a walk and hit as well.

He would end up being pulled after 0.2, with Cleveland turning to Codi Heuer to get out of the sixth and eat the seventh.

With the Guardians being unable to tack on any more runs the rest of the game, the lone run allowed by Festa ended up being enough to credit him with the loss. On the season, Festa is now 1-1.

"Yeah, I thought Matty threw the ball well, just left one pitch out over the plate and gave up the double, but, you know, Codi [Heuer] was outstanding, and I thought Armie [Shawn Armstrong], you know, gave up one run, soft contact, and then tough day for Will [Dion]," Vogt said of the bullpen postgame.

Across the final two innings of the game, Cleveland gave up a whopping seven total runs, with one being credited to Armstrong and six going against Will Dion, who was just called up earlier this week. Only two were earned, though, on Dion's book.

The Guardians only received hits from Travis Bazzana, José Ramírez, Petey Halpin and Austin Hedges for a total of six. Bazzana and Halpin, both rookies, recorded two knocks apiece.

"Yeah, this was an off day," Vogt said. "I mean, we didn't play well. We didn't compete as well as I would have liked at the plate, and, you know, we played sloppy in the field. Too many free passes on the bases. It just, these games happen. You flush them, and you come back tomorrow ready to win a series."

The Guardians and Red Sox will meet at 1:40 p.m. EST for the series finale on Sunday.