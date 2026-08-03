Guardians Land All-Star Left-Handed Starter Before 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Expires

The Cleveland Guardians aren't done making moves.

On Monday, August 3, just hours before the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline was set to expire, the Guardians' front office traded for left-handed starter Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals. Griffin, at age 31, was selected to his first All-Star Game earlier this season after producing a strong 3.06 ERA and 1.075 WHIP across 22 starts.

Foster Griffin, a left-handed pitcher, is being traded to the #Guardians. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 3, 2026

The move comes following two other moves made prior to the deadline, as Griffin will join right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho from the Milwaukee Brewers and right-handed outfielder Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels.

Coming into this year's deadline, the Guardians' three biggest needs were bullpen help, one final arm for the starting rotation to feel complete and a right-handed bat for the outfield.

And well, the front office addressed each area of need.

Griffin is somewhat of an unknown, especially considering the fact that he never really materialized into much before the 2026 campaign, but he is someone that a talented and experienced coaching staff can continue to mold.

Off the back of three years playing Japanese ball, Griffin has been unstoppable on the mound this season.

He has posted a remarkable 116 strikeouts to just 30 walks, all while allowing just 49 bodies to cross home plate through 129.1 innings pitched. Not only does he have good command, but he also has longevity, an aspect of the starting rotation Cleveland has struggled with this year.

Griffin has only pitched under 5.0 innings just once, coming in a 15-1 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds back in early May. But since then, he has been an inning eater, crossing into the 7.0+ innings pitched territory six times.

His ability to consistently pitch deep into games will help preserve Cleveland's bullpen down the stretch of the season, something that will be incredibly valuable if they are able to make it to the postseason.

Alongside bringing efficiency and longevity on the mound, he will also bring a veteran presence to a rotation that was looking for a bit of extra experience.

In exchange for getting Griffin, the Guardians are reportedly giving up pitchers Will Dion, Josh Hartle, Kendeglys Virguez and outfielder Nick Mitchell. Such details emerged from The Athletic's Spencer Nusbaum just minutes following the trade announcement.

The return for Foster Griffin, per source: pitchers Will Dion, Josh Hartle, Kendeglys Virguez and outfielder Nick Mitchell. https://t.co/CnJYsJqhA1 — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) August 3, 2026

While the Guardians landing just Adell and Yoho could have caused some frustration from Cleveland's fanbase, bringing in Griffin now should be enough to calm the waters.

Now, it's up to the guys on the field to get the job done, especially with a highly contested race for the top spot in the American League Central going on.