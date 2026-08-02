Guardians Activate Reliever Craig Yoho, Look For Better Productivity From Bullpen

After trading Bo Naylor to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, August 1, the Cleveland Guardians are set to showcase the arm they got back in return.

On Sunday, August 2, just one day removed from landing right-handed reliever Craig Yoho, the Guardians' front office has officially activated him. He will join the Guardians' major league roster at Progressive Field as the team looks to rebound following two difficult losses to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where the bullpen was the team's biggest issue.

In a corresponding move, left-handed reliever Will Dion, who is in his rookie season of big-league ball, was returned to Triple-A Columbus.

When asked about joining his new team in Cleveland, Yoho said that he was excited to get going and start learning.

"Yeah, honestly, just excited to get to work around the guys," he said. "And, you know, I'm excited to learn and get going and play hard here."

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Craig Yoho (48) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yoho went on to share that he learned that he was joining the Guardians following the Brewers' 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

"That was post-game, in LA, and I just got told to go see Murph in his office," Yoho began. "He was pretty short with it, that, hey, you've been traded, but, you know, he just told me I was going to a great org, great people here, and so, you know, a lot of excitement with that too. All I've heard since I got traded was good things about this organization, the group of people that are here...

"It's a lot of the same culture and kind of a lot, a lot of the same vibe of team here, and you got young guys that are contributing at a high level with some veterans too, and so it's a great clubhouse, and I'm excited to get going."

"I'm excited to learn and get going and play hard here"



Newly acquired #Guardians pitcher Craig Yoho on the process of being traded from Milwaukee and his excitement to join an organization like Cleveland that's known for its pitching development#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/1xvZUO2UPK — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 2, 2026

The 26-year-old has a career ERA of 4.40 across 28.2 innings of major league action, with his 2026 mark coming in at 3.15. While his ERA is a bit high, his WHIP has been consistently low, coming in at 0.850 this season.

Looking to bolster the Guardians' bullpen as the year comes to a close, he has a chance to immediately earn high-leverage attention with how strugglesome the rest of the team's arms have been.

While it's unclear whether he'll make his debut on Sunday, all eyes will be on Cleveland's lone trade deadline acquisition whenever he takes the mound.