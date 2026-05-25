Guardians Lose Key High-Leverage Arm Due to Potential Season-Threatening Injury

The Cleveland Guardians have suffered yet another injury in it's bullpen.

After just recently getting back veteran righty Shawn Armstrong, a player whose early-season presence was important for the bullpen, the Guardians have lost another arm days later.

On Monday, May 25, the team announced that left-handed reliever Erik Sabrowski was going to be out for at least a few weeks due to left elbow inflammation. He was placed on the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, 29-year-old righty Codi Heuer was brought back up to the big league squad to fill his void.

#Guardians lefty reliever Erik Sabrowski has been put on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.



In a corresponding move, reliever Codi Heuer recalled from Triple-A yet again. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 25, 2026

Such an injury is incredibly detrimental to a team like Cleveland, especially with how much they have leaned on him in high-leverage situations.

Across 25 games and 21 innings pitched, Sabrowski has tossed a 1.71 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, with a whopping 39 strikeouts to just 13 walks. With most of his time on the mound coming in clutch situations, his productivity was important for the team's success.

Earlier this season, manager Stephen Vogt praised the way that the 28-year-old has welcomed every opportunity presented to him.

“He’s made an impression since the day he walked through the doors in ‘24 and he’s been a big part of our team,” Vogt said. “I’m excited for Erik, and hopefully he continues on the path that he’s on.”

His Concerning Injury History

This isn't the first time that Sabrowski has dealt with discomfort or injury to his arm.

Back in 2019, he missed the entire campaign due to rehabilitation from his first Tommy John surgery. Then, in 2021, he suffered yet another elbow injury that required a second Tommy John surgery, which eventually led to him being picked up by Cleveland in the 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft.

May 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Erik Sabrowski (62) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Angels left fielder Bryce Teodosio (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He would go on to miss all of 2022 before having a couple of really solid years without missing time on the mound.

In 2025, he missed the first few months of the season due to left elbow inflammation, which is currently what he is dealing with. In that instance, he was forced onto the injured list for a hearty bit of time.

The only concern is that, with this being another injury to his throwing arm, his season could be heavily impacted. The Guardians are likely to play it safe, hoping to avoid surgery or any other required extended time of absence.

"With Erik, especially with his history, the right thing to do is to put him on the IL right now," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said before Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals.

"With Erik especially with his history, the right thing to do is to put him on the IL right now"#Guardians Stephen Vogt goes over Erik Sabrowski's injury and how the bullpen can step up in his absence.



Says he will get an MRI and should know more about the specifics tomorrow.… https://t.co/fE5b2VgSh0 pic.twitter.com/FkOBDmAXa7 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) May 25, 2026

In his place, the coaching staff will likely explore giving lefty opportunities to both Tim Herrin and Logan Allen, who the front office just called up, moving forward.