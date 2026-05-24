Logan Allen Has New Opportunity to Earn Long-Term Role in Guardians Pitching Staff

Peyton Pallette never quite panned out to begin the 2026 campaign for the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster.

And due to his role seemingly shrinking game by game, the front office decided to shake things up.

On Sunday, May 24, the Guardians designated Pallette for assignment, and in a corresponding move, recalled left-handed pitcher Logan Allen. Allen isn't an unknown at the big league level, as he's appeared in nearly 75 contests at the highest level of the game. However, somewhat like Pallette, he just didn't perform well enough to warrant long-term consideration.

Peyton Pallette has been designated for assignment and Logan Allen has been recalled.



The #Guardians are shaking up the bullpen a bit. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 24, 2026

But now that he's back in the big leagues, Allen is being handed what could be his final chance at securing a legitimate spot in Cleveland's pitching staff. The 27-year-old is turning 28 later this year.

With the taxation that has been put on the current major league pitching staff due to countless 13-game stretches, Allen may have a chance to serve many different roles for the Guardians.

Columbus Clippers Logan Allen (26) throws a pitch during the home opener against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Starting Rotation

While the obvious thought is that Allen is going to make the jump right to the Guardians' bullpen, there is a realistic world where the coaching staff puts Allen into the starting rotation here and there.

Due to the taxing 13-game stretches the team has had, they could decide to plop Allen into the mix to get extra rest days for the current starters.

This would allow them not to mess with the rotation too much, all while avoiding bullpen games like other teams in the league have had to use, which depletes that part of the pitching staff in the process.

With the starting spot being where Allen has been the most comfortable throughout his career, it would be surprising to see him make the jump to the bigs and all of a sudden be a one or two-inning relief pitcher out of the blue.

Out of the Bullpen

Now, if this is Cleveland's plan, it could be the best option for the health of the pitching staff, especially the bullpen.

With Allen being able to eat innings, he could come into games and take pressure off struggling starters if need be. He would likely never be a one-inning reliever.

He may not return to the big leagues as the once highly-touted prospect he was just years ago, but he still has the value of being a left-handed arm that can cover multiple innings and keep games relatively under control. The Guardians also know what they can get from him.

The only other lefty in the bullpen right now is Tim Herrin, and he has been rocky as of late. If Allen can bounce into the game, eat two innings, then pave the way for a high-leverage arm, the Guardians could have found a solid role for him.

Another Reason

Allen could just be up for a short amount of time, with no real long-term considerations in mind for the front office. They could just be bringing him up to the big leagues as a placeholder until Franco Aleman is able to be recalled.

Since he was optioned just 11 days ago, he cannot be brought up until the 28th.

Franco Aleman was optioned to AAA 11 days ago. Pitchers require 15 unless it's an injury. Which is at least 1 reason why he wasn't recalled for Peyton Pallette — Justin L. (jlbaseball on bluesky) (@JL_Baseball) May 24, 2026

No matter how Allen's stint in Cleveland pans out, the Guardians front office has shown yet again that they aren't willing to just sit around. They believe that in 2026, the team that is being built at the major league level has legitimate upside and could contend in the playoffs.

Right now, they are just trying to figure out what meshing works the best and where players fit.

Allen, with a new opportunity, has to take advantage of this window of time to prove that he can be a member of the big league pitching staff as the strenuous summer months trot into view.