Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt Gets Honest About Recent Losing Skid

It's hard to imagine the Cleveland Guardians have been in a worse situation this season.

Leaving the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the Guardians' front office had seemingly put together a strong lineup and pitching staff that put them in a position to contend for the top spot in the American League Central.

Adding a right-handed bat to the outfield, bringing in a power-hitting first baseman and giving more depth to the rotation and bullpen set the stage for a turnaround post-deadline.

But unfortunately, that just hasn't been the case through the first two series the Guardians have played.

On Sunday, August 9, the Guardians dropped the series finale against the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, marking their fifth loss since the trade deadline. During that stretch, the team is just 1-5, with a mix of offensive inconsistencies and continuous bullpen struggles plaguing its ability to find wins.

Following Sunday's defeat, manager Stephen Vogt was blunt that the team was in a bad spot and needed to start finding positive results.

“We're not thrilled,” he said. “It's been around a couple of weeks for us, and it's time to turn it around on Tuesday.”

The Guardians came out of the deadline and lost to the New York Mets, 6-2, on Tuesday, August 4. Then, the following day, the organization struggled to protect a lead, falling 6-5. To wrap up the series, the Mets' offense exploded as the Guardians' pitching staff imploded, losing 13-6.

At the time, Vogt had chalked up the results to a new squad trying to get settled, but now, it has become apparent that there is something else going on. He believes that many members of the team are trying to be too perfect, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

“As a team, we're trying to do too much,” Vogt said. “Everyone's trying to do just a little too much, be a little too perfect. We just had a conversation about that in the clubhouse. We just have to relax. We have to be ourselves. Who we are is good enough, and I think we've lost sight of that.”

Everything pointed towards a turnaround brewing for the White Sox series, with the Guardians taking the opening game 8-2. They then dropped Saturday's game, 6-3, before falling on Sunday as well.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an obvious fix.

The offense has been far too inconsistent right now, drawing eight walks in one game before failing to draw a single one the next, or collecting 10 hits one night before managing just three the following game.

The pitching staff has faced similar issues. One night, they look lights out, sending opposing hitters back to the dugout left and right. The next, they allow 13 runs and it's like the team's arm thought they were playing for the other side.

If anything, meetings like Sunday's are what the Guardians are going to need moving forward. This isn't going to be an overnight fix, but rather a situation where the team has to recognize they have to be better, dig in and get working.

Looking to start putting wins back on their record, the Guardians hit the diamond Tuesday, August 11, at 6:40 p.m. EST from Comerica Park.