Bullpen Blunders Plague Guardians Again as Path to AL Central Crown Gets Tougher

Since joining the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, Craig Yoho's journey in the red and navy blue hasn't been easy.

His first two outings looked solid as he tossed one strikeout across two innings, giving up no hits, walks or runs along the way. But then, over his last two appearances, he has collapsed.

On Sunday, August 9, the Guardians concluded a three-game road series against the division-leading Chicago White Sox from Rate Field, falling 5-3. While the Guardians were able to pull off a win on Friday night, they dropped both Saturday and Sunday's showings.

Sunday's game was a crushing defeat, especially with the Guardians having to burn through their bullpen due to a rain delay and poor performances. Yoho, unfortunately, took most of the attention as he gave up two hits, four walks and four earned runs across 0.1 innings pitched in the third frame.

No one is warming up… it’s the third… Craig Yoho has thrown 19 balls in 29 pitches and has given up two hits, four walks and four earned runs. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 9, 2026

Yoho exited after throwing 31 pitches, a measly 11 of which were strikes.

His struggles on the mound jolted his season ERA up to a whopping 5.40, which is now the worst on the Guardians' active roster. In a Guardians uniform, he has tossed 3.1 innings, giving up five hits, seven earned runs, two home runs, four walks and striking out just two batters.

It's safe to say that, while the trade looked sharp at the time, the 26-year-old just hasn't been able to settle in yet.

Jul 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Craig Yoho (48) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As manager Stephen Vogt mentioned during the series against the New York Mets, which the Guardians also lost, the team is still adjusting to the new faces that have joined them over the last week or so. While the clubhouse may be settled, getting comfortable on the diamond takes time.

“...I think there's a lot of things to be excited about," Vogt said following the Mets series. "Obviously, we need to win some ball games. We're kind of in it right now. We haven't played a complete game in a little while. I think for us it's getting back to making it happen."

Yoho, a 2023 eight-round selection out of the University of Indiana, had spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Brewers. It's hard to imagine that the process of completely flipping to a new organization overnight is easy.

Offensively, there wasn't much help for the pitching staff.

Runs were scored in the first and ninth innings, with the group tallying five total hits and eight total walks. Crossing home plate were Angel Genao on a Jose Ramirez sacrifice fly, Steven Kwan on a single to right field by Ramirez and Chase DeLauter on a Nathaniel Lowe sacrifice fly.

The Guardians still have plenty of time to get the season back on the rails, with the White Sox just a few games ahead at the top of the American League Central.

Up next, Cleveland will travel to Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers, beginning a three-game series on Tuesday, August 11, at 6:40 p.m. EST.