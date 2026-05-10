Colin Holderman's Return From Triple-A Strengthens Guardians Bullpen Greatly

When Colin Holderman returned from Triple-A Columbus, he arrived with plenty of uncertainty surrounding his role and future impact.

His first stint of the year in the major leagues, which was the Cleveland Guardians' opening series against the Seattle Mariners, he struggled across 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, one home run, three earned runs and two walks. His command simply wasn’t where it needed to be, leading the front office to option him to the minors in hopes that he could reset and regain confidence.

Since being recalled at the end of April, however, Holderman has been lights out for the Guardians, quickly erasing any doubts about his game.

On Saturday, May 9, Holderman jumped into a tie ball game in the eighth inning, being chosen to lead the team on the mound in a high-leverage situation. Just weeks ago, that type of role for him seemed impossible.

But across one inning, he kept the game level and struck out two batters in the process. He threw 16 pitches, 11 of which were strikes.

Although the Guardians went on to fall, 2-1, manager Stephen Vogt was impressed with what he saw from Holderman.

"He's been excellent since he came back from Columbus," Vogt said. "He's been outstanding. So, you know, huge leverage in him today. It's been great."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on reliever Colin Holderman's recent play:



"He's been excellent since he came back from Columbus. He's been outstanding. So, you know, huge leverage in him today. It's been great."



Holderman came in during the eighth inning, striking out two and… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 10, 2026

On the campaign, even with his Seattle series struggles still on the stat sheet, his season numbers are incredible. Across 13.2 innings pitched, he has allowed a measly six hits, three runs, two earned runs and three walks, all while striking out 14 batters.

He has thrown 194 pitches, with 120 being strikes and 34 being strikes looking, fooling opposing batters.

His ERA has dipped to a team-best of 1.32, while his WHIP sits at 0.659 and his batting average against is .125.

When asked about the ability to respond so well since coming back up from Columbus, he simply said he knew he had to make changes to his approach and be better.

"I've been in the big leagues for a few years," said Holderman. "You know, going back to Triple-A is always a little gut check. But, you know, we went down there for a reason. We executed that, and we're back, and we're just doing the same thing."

#Guardians reliever Colin Holderman on making the jump back up to the big leagues and thriving after being in Triple-A:



"I've been in the big leagues for a few years. You know, going back to Triple-A is always a little gut check. But, you know, we went down there for a reason.… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 10, 2026

Before Saturday's game against the Twins, he had been primarily used in middle-relief situations, but Vogt had recognized just how good he was throwing the baseball. Calling him to be in a high-leverage situation, with the game on the line, was a nice sigh of relief for Holderman.

He appreciated the trust from the coaching staff.

"It feels good, you know, especially getting called back on AAA, you gotta throw some non-leverage to mop up a little bit to earn some trust back," Holderman said about the trust put in him. "It feels good that they trust me in that situation, and I greatly appreciate it."

But even though Holderman is still trying to settle in himself, being a 30-year-old veteran puts him in a unique position.

Cleveland has countless young players on the roster, several of whom are coming out of the bullpen and trying to solidify long-term roles with the club, much like Holderman himself. Rather than viewing that as a concern, he sees it as an opportunity. Holderman is excited to work alongside the Guardians' deep and talented pitching staff.

"It's just a lot of good guys in baseball, so it's not really that hard when you've got good people around to acclimate and get that good chemistry," he said. "But, just showing them that, 'hey, man, you're here for a reason.' And just bumping confidence because we've seen it in spring training. We've seen it in Triple-A when I was down there, and we know the talent we have in this org.

"And it's just coming up, feeling confident, and executing."

Now, Holderman is hoping that a calm, composed mindset can help stabilize both his own season and Cleveland's bullpen.

"It's a long season," began Holderman. "You don't ride the highs or the lows. You just kind of try to stay in the middle as much as you can. Obviously, you get dragged up and dragged down a little bit. But tomorrow's just another day."