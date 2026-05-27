How Pinch-Hitting Has Become a Critical Part of the Cleveland Guardians’ Identity

Pinch-hitting isn't an easy task.

But being asked to get up off the bench, throw on your helmet, pick up your bat and head into a ballgame cold is exactly what many on the Cleveland Guardians are accustomed to doing. It's a part of the team's identity.

"Yeah, our guys. They're ready to go," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "I think the beauty of playing for this team, as you know, is that you could play every single night. There's an opportunity for you to get in the game...They are used to it. Maybe not at first.

"But pinch-hitting is the hardest thing to do in baseball, and our guys have been pretty good at it."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on the recent pinch-hitting success the team has had:



"Yeah, our guys. They're ready to go. I think the beauty of playing for this team, as you know, is that you could play every single night. There's an opportunity for you to get in the… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 27, 2026

This season, the Guardians have put players in pinch-hit situations for a total of 41 at-bats. With Kyle Manzardo leading the count with 10, he's bashed four hits, two home runs and five RBI when called upon in big moments.

He recently hit the go-ahead, game-winning home run against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 22, to start the series with a win.

Guys like Chase DeLauter and David Fry, who have been in those pinch-hit scenarios, have also recorded knocks.

The only players that have suited up for the Guardians this season and not pinch-hit are Gabriel Arias, Patrick Bailey, Juan Brito, Steven Kwan, José Ramirez and Brayan Rocchio. And the only reason Kwan, Ramírez and Rocchio haven't is that they are practically never out of the lineup.

Seeing such a high volume of players being used nearly every day, at least in some capacity, is a positive way to keep the clubhouse chemistry high. There really is no hierarchy amongst the players, something that allows everyone to be willing to step up whenever.

"We know that with all these players growing up, when they're comfortable being who they are, they probably are going to go out and play well," acting manager Tony Arnerich said pregame. "So a big thing in our clubhouse is like, man, we have to welcome people and make them feel like they belong because now it's going to, in turn, hopefully have them play comfortably and play free when they go out on the field.

"And usually that'll lead to good results."

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder CJ Kayfus (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

With the Guardians also deploying countless prospects and younger players this season, being able to take the opportunities you can get and run with them is important.

Earlier in the campaign, Kayfus, who is no longer with the big league club, actually ended up being a difference maker. With the team trailing 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning back on April 4, Kayfus pinch hit and drove an RBI single into right field, scoring Steven Kwan and beginning a rally for the Guardians.

He would then go on to get another at-bat a few innings later, blasting a solo home run.

That game, his pinch-hit leverage index had him at a remarkable 2.53, which means he came in during a very important part of the contest. The Guardians would go on to win, 6-5, in part due to Kayfus' clutch hitting.

As the Guardians continue through the season, calling up prospects and shuffling the roster, it’ll be intriguing to see how Vogt and the rest of the coaching staff continue to manage the lineup.

One thing is certain, though: pinch-hitting will always be part of this team’s identity.